In the wake of its involvement in a postgame brawl last week, the Digital Harbor football team will forfeit its game against Mervo, which was scheduled for Friday, according to Mervo coach Patrick Nixon.
Digital Harbor was involved in a fight with City last Friday after its 20-18 win over the Black Knights, resulting in several players being suspended.
It was unclear whether Digital Harbor didn’t have enough players remaining to play against Mervo or if the entire team was forced to conclude its season. Digital Harbor athletic director Alan Holmes could not immediately be reached for comment and a spokesperson for Baltimore City schools did not return messages seeking comment.
Fourth-ranked Mervo finishes the regular season with a 9-0 record as a result of the forfeit, while Digital Harbor ends its season 4-5. Mervo also finished 8-0 in the city Division I standings.
Nixon declined to comment on Digital Harbor’s situation, but said he was proud of his program for its undefeated season.
“It’s been a great year — it’s been an amazing year so far,” Nixon said. “We had our expectations, but we really didn’t know how the season was going to go. We lost some really good ball players and we only returned two starting guys on our defense. I believe we’ve had six shutouts this year.
“We’re definitely pleased with the progress we’ve made throughout the year. The funny thing is that I don’t think that we’ve come close to playing our best football yet. We have a chance to beat anybody in the state if we get a shot.”
Mervo will compete in the MPSSAA playoffs, beginning next weekend.
City, which also had players suspended after the brawl with Digital Harbor, is scheduled to play its game against Poly on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Morgan State in the 131st renewal of the historic rivalry. The Black Knights planned to promote players from the junior varsity to replace suspended players.