Calvert Hall seeking applicants for varsity football coaching job

Calvert Hall is accepting applications for its varsity football coaching position until May 22.
The coaching position might be accompanied with a full-time faculty position in physical education. However, teaching on the faculty is a not a requirement.
Letters of application and resumes can be sent to Athletic Director Lou Eckerl at eckerll@calverthall.com. For questions and further information, contact Eckerl at 410-608-7788.
College water polo: For the first time in the history of the Collegiate Water Polo Association Hall of Fame an active head coach will join the ranks when Navy alumnus and current head coach Luis Nicolao ('92) is inducted during the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Water Polo Conference Championship weekend.
Navy is scheduled to host the MAWPC Championship on Nov. 20-22 at Lejeune Hall.
His selection is based exclusively on Nicolao's playing career at the Navy, although his coaching career at both Princeton and Navy are Hall-of-Fame worthy in their own right.
As a student at Navy, Nicolao was a three-time All-America (Third Team – 1990, ’91; Honorable Mention – 1989) and All-East (First Team – 1989, ’90, ’91) selection for the Midshipmen, graduating as the school’s all-time leader in points (377) and goals scored (282).
Maryland athletics: Kristen Confroy (women’s basketball ’18), Darby Moore (women’s soccer ‘20), Hailey Murray (volleyball ‘17) and Widner Saint-Cyr (men’s soccer ‘13) were announced as the four recipients of the M Club Rodman Postgraduate Scholarship. The M Club awards $5,000 scholarships each year to former student-athletes who are looking to continue their education post-graduation.