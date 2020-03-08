Roland Park’s Mir McLean named Maryland’s Gatorade Player of the Year

The 5-foot-11 senior guard and forward averaged 21.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals assists per game this past season, leading the Reds (15-11) to the Independent Athletic Association of Maryland state tournament semifinals. A McDonald’s All-American Game selection, McLean is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2020 by Prospects Nation. She is a three-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro First Team honoree and concluded her prep basketball career with 1,849 points.