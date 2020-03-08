Roland Park’s Mir McLean named Maryland’s Gatorade Player of the Year

Roland Park’s Mir McLean was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year. McLean is the first Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Roland Park.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes McLean as Maryland’s best high school girls basketball player. She now is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard and forward averaged 21.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals assists per game this past season, leading the Reds (15-11) to the Independent Athletic Association of Maryland state tournament semifinals. A McDonald’s All-American Game selection, McLean is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2020 by Prospects Nation. She is a three-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro First Team honoree and concluded her prep basketball career with 1,849 points.
McLean, who signed with Connecticut, has volunteered locally as a youth mentor and as a youth basketball coach.
College baseball: Towson led early against Lafayette but fell to the Leopards, 6-2, at Schuerholz Park. Towson (4-8) scored twice in the second inning and led 2-1 through the first five frames. Lafayette (4-8) went ahead with two runs in the sixth and added a trio in the seventh to win.
>> Peter Schaefer and Jonah Offman combine on a three-hit shutout in Johns Hopkins’ 7-0 victory over Stevens.
Women’s college hockey: Stevenson freshman Karly Aguirre netted a power play goal but fifth-ranked Elmira remained perfect on home ice with a 4-1 victory in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference semifinal victory.