Loyola Blakefield turned aside host Strake Jesuit, 65-52, in Houston on Tuesday in high school basketball, overcoming a 12-0 deficit.
After surrendering the first dozen points of the game, Loyola was able to even the score at 32 at the half. The Dons then outscored the Crusaders 19-11 in the third quarter to take a lead that it did not relinquish. Strake Jesuit got no closer than eight the rest of the game.
Mitch Fischer scored a game-high 24 points, Cam Smith contributed 12 and Jordan Moore added 11 for Loyola.
Loyola (6-5) visits Pallotti on Friday at 7 p.m.
>> McDonogh defeated Painsville/Harvey (Ohio), 65-53, on Monday to claim the Elmira Classic championship in New York. Jarred Billups scored 19 points and was named the tournament MVP.
High school girls basketball: Gerstell defeated Worcester Prep, 48-35, in its second game of the Governor’s Challenge. The Falcons maintained a 15-point halftime lead through the second half. The win doubled the Falcons’ win total from last season.
Gerstell (6-5) shot 45% from the floor with 14 assists and forced 29 turnovers.
Marley Saunders had 22 points and three steals and Kylie Redman had 12 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Rachel Manning added five points, six assists and five steals and Haley Polk supplied four points and six rebounds.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland senior guard Kaila Charles was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after posting season highs of 23 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win against No. 23 Michigan on Saturday. She connected on 10 of 17 field goal attempts in the victory.
Her performance on Saturday places her ninth on Maryland’s all-time scoring list with 1,685 points, passing Christy Winters Scott.
Outdoors: “Walleye” Pete Dahlberg of Four Season’s Guide Service will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Sportsfishing Group’s meeting Jan. 13. PSG meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Food and beverages are available and children will receive a free ice cream. A free door prize will be awarded to adults and children. Fishing tackle raffle tickets and a 50/50 drawing will be held after the discussion by Dahlberg on a review of his 2019 fishing season and what he is planning to do in the 2020 season that will last for about 45 minutes.
For more information, go to pasadenasportfishing.com or walleyepete.com.
Women’s soccer: Loyola Maryland will hold an ID Camp for eighth through 12th graders inside the Lugano Field Air Dome at Ridley Athletic Complex on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will consist of two training sessions with the Loyola women’s soccer staff, as well as a question and answer session with the coaches and/or players, and a tour of Ridley Athletic Complex and Loyola’s main Evergreen Campus.
Total cost is $160, with lunch also provided. To register, go to Loyola women’s soccer camp at loyolagreyhounds.com