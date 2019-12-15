The Maryland High School Football State Poll, in its 30th year, presented its final poll of the season and St. Frances completed its wire-to-wire run, finishing as the top team in the state. The Panthers, who earned all 12 first-place votes from a media panel, closed with an 11-1 record losing only to Mater Dei of Santa Ana, California, in the second week of the season.
Mount Saint Joseph, McDonogh and Calvert Hall also represented Baltimore-area schools in the top 10.
Here’s a look at the final rankings and records: 1. St. Francis, 11-1; 2. Good Counsel, 9-3; 3. Wise, 14-0; 4. DeMatha, 7-4; 5. Mount St. Joseph, 10-2; 6. McDonogh, 11-1; 7. Northwest, 12-2; 8. Quince Orchard, 12-1; 9. Damascus, 12-2; 10. Calvert Hall, 9-3; 11. St. Mary’s Ryken, 9-3; 12. Huntingtown, 12-1; 13. Linganore, 12-2; 14. Franklin, 9-3; 15. Loyola, 8-2; 16. Georgetown Prep, 8-2; 17. Archbishop Spalding, 5-6; 18. National Christian, 7-3; 19. Middletown, 12-2; 20. Paint Branch, 10-2; 21. Bullis, 7-3; 22. Elkton, 12-1; 23. Mervo, 12-1; 24. Catoctin, 13-1; 25. St. Vincent Pallotti, 11-1. Others receiving votes: North Caroline (11-1), Potomac (10-2), Douglass-PG (11-1), Dunbar (12-2).
Horse racing: Laurel Park will wrap up its weekend of live racing Sunday with carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, $1 Late Pick 5 and $1 Super Hi-5 on a nine-race program that kicks off at 12:25 p.m.
The Rainbow 6 jackpot carryover stands at $15,973.28 after going unsolved during Saturday’s card. Tickets with five of six winners returned $412.58.
Sunday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 4-9 and includes a $42,000 allowance at 7 furlongs for 3-year-olds and up in Race 5 and a $42,000 optional claimer for 2-year-olds going one mile in Race 7.
No one had all five winners in the Late Pick 5, producing a two-day carryover of $15,170.26 for Sunday’s sequence which covers Races 5-9. Tickets with four of five winners were each worth $55.70.
There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $373.16 for Sunday’s opener, a maiden claiming event for fillies and mares 3 and older.
>> Apprentice jockey Victor Rosales visited the winner’s circle three times Saturday with Tapping the Glass ($6.60) in Race 2, Call Me Jelly Roll ($3.60) in Race 3 and Determined Vision ($8.40) in Race 9.
Women’s soccer: Loyola Maryland will hold an ID Camp for eighth through 12th graders inside the Lugano Field Air Dome at Ridley Athletic Complex on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will consist of two training sessions with the Loyola women’s soccer staff, as well as a question and answer session with the coaches and/or players, and a tour of Ridley Athletic Complex and Loyola’s main Evergreen Campus.
Total cost is $160, with lunch also provided. To register, go to Loyola women’s soccer camp at loyolagreyhounds.com