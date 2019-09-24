McDonogh’s Curtis Jacobs selected for Under Armour football game

The 2020 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game selection tour will visit McDonogh on Wednesday to present senior Curtis Jacobs with an honorary game jersey commemorating his selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game. Jacobs is ranked No. 92 in the ESPN 300 and is the No. 8 outside linebacker in the recruiting rankings.
Jacobs has helped McDonogh to a 4-0 record this season.
The 13th annual Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.
For more information about the Under Armour All-America Game, go to underarmourgame.com.
College football: The Johns Hopkins football team debuted at No. 18 in the first American Football Coaches Association top 25 poll of the season and moved up three spots to No. 18 in this week’s D3football.com Poll. The Blue Jays are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Centennial Conference after a 41-0 victory over Moravian at Homewood Field last Friday night.
Men’s college basketball: Former Coppin State player Cedric Council signed a contract to play for BC Dinamo Tbilisi, a professional basketball club that plays in the Georgian Superliga. Dinamo Tbilisi is one of the oldest and most successful basketball clubs of Georgia, having won numerous national titles and the 1962 FIBA European Champions Cup.
Council is the second Eagles player who played for head coach Juan Dixon to sign a professional contract as Lamar Morgan is now playing professionally in Portugal (Maia Basket Clube).
Men’s college soccer: McDaniel sophomore Nick Starr was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
<< Sophomore Brett St. Martin scored in the 109th minute to give No. 25 Maryland a 1-0 overtime victory over No. 9 St. John’s at Ludwig Field on Monday night.
Women’s college lacrosse: Stevenson head coach Kathy Railey announced that Jason Levinson will join the Mustangs coaching staff, serving as the team’s assistant.