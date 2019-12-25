Danny Rosenfield is a multi-faceted athlete as a senior from Gilman, following in the footsteps of his father, Jimmy, who also was a multi-sport athlete at Pikesville.
Playing two-sports runs in the family for both father and son. The younger Rosenfield plays basketball for the Greyhounds as a shooting guard and doubles as a left-handed starting pitcher for the baseball team. The elder Rosenfield player both basketball and tennis at Pikesville.
“I think it’s very important to play two sports,” Danny Rosenfield said. “You have like 300 people watching you [in basketball] and you can’t simulate playing in front of a crowd like that, you can’t simulate that when you’re in the gym or anything. It teaches you to play in front of a crowd, it teaches you how to compete.
“It’s 18 people on the team — 14 kids on the team, four coaches — these are some of my best friends and I’m super close with all of them. Same thing goes for my baseball team, I’m super close with everyone there. It gives you great relationships that will certainly last for a while and it teaches you how to work through things.”
Jimmy Rosenfield was a tennis state champion (25-1 record and a two-time Baltimore County champion) and an All-County basketball selection in 1978 with Pikesville, averaging 18.5 points per game. He went on to play tennis at Towson and was named an All-American while compiling a singles record of 62-13. In 2018, he was named to the Towson Hall of Fame.
The importance of seeing his son succeed on both the basketball court and the baseball diamond isn’t lost on the former tennis star. For the father, it’s about seeing his son follow his own dreams.
“It’s important because that’s what he wants to do,” Jimmy Rosenfield said. “It’s most important that he wants to do it, he enjoys it and he’s capable of doing it. It’s the best thing that I could’ve ever hoped for.”
Through his Gilman career, Danny Rosenfield has averaged six points, four rebounds and two assists in basketball, while pitching to a 14-7 record, just six wins short of the illustrious 20-win club (only four other pitchers have accomplished the feat in school history) in baseball.
Last season, Danny Rosenfield had a 6-2 record and a 1.95 ERA in his junior year. He also played for the FTB Mid-Atlantic baseball team in the summer with a 15 strikeout rate per nine innings.
He has committed to play baseball at Davidson.
“I visited a lot of schools, but Davidson, when I was there, I just had the best feeling when I was on the campus,'' he said. "It was a lot of great people there. The coaches were a huge part for me too. They were very welcoming, very nice and caring and they seemed to put everyone on the team in a good position to either play baseball after college or go on and get a good job.
“That was something that appealed to me and let me know that I could be put in a good position too. Hopefully, to keep playing after college and fulfill my goal. That’s why I chose Davidson.”
Before leaving Gilman, Danny Rosenfield wants enjoy his final basketball season and win a baseball championship.
“I look to do anything to help my team win,” Danny Rosenfield said. “I want to enjoy my last year of my basketball career and continue the great relationships I’ve built through basketball.
“My team has lost in the MIAA A Conference championship for the last two years in a row and I have high hopes this year in my final season with Gilman’s baseball program.”