The Towson High football team brought its “A” game on defense, defeating City, 14-6, in the opening round of the 3A North Region playoffs. It is Towson’s first playoff victory in school history.
“It’s our first one in school history. It’s one hell of an accomplishment,” Towson coach Ryan Pittillo said.
Coming into the matchup, Towson running back Damone Moore had a little less than 900 rushing yards. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark Saturday with 130 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries against City and Moore attributed it to the blocking of his offensive line.
“I appreciate them for blocking for me all year and then just helping me get to that goal,” said Moore, who also played linebacker Saturday, a position in which he was selected as an All-Baltimore County player. He was part of a defense that stopped City in its tracks by twice forcing a turnover on downs, including one in the fourth quarter.
“It’s important as a team [to get stops] because we want it bad,” Moore said. “Anything that’s in front of us, we want to stop and just take over the game. With my line, defense and all of my teammates around me, I appreciate all of them — the effort and to work hard every day to get better it and practice every day to just be great.”
The senior running back’s touchdown came in the first quarter on a 7-yard rush. Towson padded its lead with a touchdown pass by quarterback Kaiyu Wheeler to wideout Karon Ball to put the Generals up 14-0 before the half.
In the third quarter, City’s Isaiah Copeland blocked a punt to set up a drive starting from the 17-yard line. City quarterback Jordan Burden rushed for a 14-yard gain on the first play and two plays later punched the ball into the end zone on a 2-yard carry.
The Black Knights drove again in the fourth quarter, marching down the field on eight plays. With the ball at Towson’s 8 on fourth down, Burden’s pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Generals with 8:32 remaining in the game.
Towson subsequently milked the clock to less than three minutes to go before fumbling the ball. City recovered, but turned the ball over on downs once again to give Towson possession to end the game.
City’s season has come to an end, but coach Michael Hamilton was impressed with his team’s defense, which had three sacks and caught an interception late in the game.
“The defense has been the backbone of the team all season,” Hamilton said. “I can’t say any more than the fact that we’ve got about eight members of that defensive squad that also play offense. Words can’t describe what they’ve done game in and game out. Especially Kevin Couser and then Jordan Burden, who I had to draft as a quarterback today.
“So, trust me, they would be a welcome addition anyone’s squad on the next level.”
Heading into the second round of the 3A North Region playoffs, Towson will take on undefeated No. 1 seed Mervo (10-0). For Pittillo, it will be the most important matchup of the season and his team’s toughest.
“I’m looking forward to watching Mervo on film,” Pittillo said. “I know they’re fast, I know they’re athletic, but we’ll be ready.”