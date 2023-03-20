Parkville boys basketball coach Josh Czerski named new coach at Loyola Blakefield

Parkville boys basketball coach Josh Czerski, who led the No. 5 Knights to the program’s first state championship earlier this month, has been named the new coach at Loyola Blakefield.

Czerski, a 2007 Towson Catholic and Penn State York graduate, replaces Josh Davalli, who stepped down after 18 years as Dons coach.

Czerski went 116-33 in six years at Parkville, winning the Baltimore County championship in the 2021-22 season and three region championships before capping this season with a 72-56 win over Meade for the Class 4A state championship.

Czerski played four years at Towson Catholic where the Owls won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League championships in his senior year. He served as a captain during a four-year career at Penn State York before graduating in 2012.

“I’m excited to get back to kind of where I started having played at Towson Catholic, getting back to my roots,” he said. “It’s a great community and athletic family at Loyola with great support from the school and administrators. So I’m really happy to be part of the family there.”

“We are excited that Coach Czerski has accepted our offer to lead the Loyola Basketball Program,” Loyola athletic director Blake Henry said in a statement released by the school. “He buys into Loyola’s philosophy of developing the mind, body, and spirit of each student-athlete and has a history of building a championship culture within his programs. We are looking forward to him bringing that same culture to our community.”

Czerski inherits a team that is expected to return a solid core after the Dons finished an injury-plagued season with an 11-15 mark under Davalli.

“Obviously, it’s the best league in Maryland and I would consider it one of the top leagues in the country, so I’m really excited to start the process of getting better every day in the classroom and on the court at Loyola,” Czerski said.

Davalli, a former standout player at Cardinal Gibbons, finished with a 224-269 record in his 18 years at Loyola. In 2019, he was named the Baltimore Catholic League’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Dons to a 19-11 regular season mark.

“Competing against the other coaches in the league and just being with the kids was really the most fun for me,” said Davalli, who also mentioned the charity work the Dons were involved in over the years. “A lot of people don’t love practice, but I love practice because that’s my time to be with the kids — that’s what I’ll miss the most.”