Nathaniel Welkos flirts with perfect game, Derek Poole homers to lead No. 1 Curley baseball over No. 4 Spalding, 1-0

The ball pops out of the glove of Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers center fielder Brayden Marrocco who tumbles, failing to catch a double hit by Curley Friars batter Derek Poole during MIAA-A conference varsity baseball at Archbishop Curley High Wednesday May 3, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley sophomore Nathaniel Welkos just focused on winning a huge matchup against Archbishop Spalding

Still, Welkos knew in the back of his mind he was one batter away from pitching a perfect game after retiring 20 consecutive batters.

Advertisement

Cavaliers first baseman Tyler Smith broke up the big no-hit bid when he lined a single to left field with two outs in the seventh inning, but that didn’t rattle Welkos, who finished the game with a strikeout and was doused with water by his teammates.

Catcher Derek Poole provided the game’s only run with a 353-foot-homer to dead-center field as top-ranked Curley emerged with a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Spalding in a key Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference matchup.

Advertisement

“It was crazy,” said Welkos, who struck out eight batters. “We came out with the win and that’s all that matters.”

Curley also beat Spalding, 3-1, in Severn on March 27. While both teams are 8-4 in the conference, the Friars own the tiebreaker and are in first place with two games remaining in the regular season.

Archbishop Curley's Derek Poole reacts after hitting a double during the second inning Wednesday against Archbishop Spalding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding left-hander Cody Sharman was also impressive, but took the hard-luck loss. He allowed three hits with six strikeouts and four walks over seven innings.

“Cody was awesome today,” Cavaliers coach Joe Palumbo said. “It seems like this year whenever Cody pitches for us he’s going to throw a shutout. He damn near did. But even if he did, we still wouldn’t have won the game and that says a lot about their guy.”Poole came close to providing a 1-0 lead in the second inning when he hit a long drive to right-center that bounced off the bottom of the wall for a double.

In his second at-bat in the fourth, Poole had to step out of the box after fouling a ball off his leg. He shook off the pain, and two pitches later, Poole hammered the ball over the center field fence for his second homer of the season.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“This game was big, and 2-0 against them this year is a dream come true,” Poole said.

That was all of the run support Welkos needed as he kept the Cavaliers offbalance with his slider, changeup and fastball.

“He gave a really poised effort there,” Curley coach Joe Gaeta said. “He’s a sophomore so that was a big stage for him. He just kept it going. He had all of his pitches working, which was good. He located well. We’re getting really good at these one-run games. I don’t like them, but we’ll take them.”

Advertisement

SP —000 000 0 — 0 1 0

C — 000 100 X — 1 3 0

SP — Sharman and McNally; C — Welkos and Poole

2B: C— Poole; HR: C — Poole