Mount St. Joseph soccer looks polished in opener, handles visiting Curley 3-1

“I told the group to keep their heads up,” he said. “One school of thought is let’s play a team like this after we have a couple games under our belt. But for the type of team we have right now — we’re young and a little bit green — I think playing a team like that at the beginning of the year is beneficial because. … I could tell the kids this: ‘You’re not going to play a team that plays harder and makes you play faster than them because of the makeup of their team — experienced guys that have the pedigree and play super hard.’ We’re exposed to it and now you know how you have to go [moving] forward.”