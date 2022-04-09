Behind James Gladden and big sixth inning, No. 5 Curley baseball rallies past No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph, 11-5

Starter James Gladden had his curveball working Saturday to help No. 5 Archbishop Curley baseball defeat No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph, 11-5. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Starter James Gladden had his curveball working to help give the Archbishop Curley baseball team a chance in an important road game at Mount Saint Joseph on Saturday.

A couple big hits late from third baseman John Petryszak and catcher Zach Gaeta made sure the No. 5 Friars came home winners.

Petryszak broke the game open with a three-run double and Gaeta capped the pivotal six-run sixth inning with a two-run homer as Curley claimed an 11-5 win over the No. 11 Gaels.

Gladden worked into the seventh inning, allowing three hits. The Friars (11-4) improved to 4-0 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference to gain a share of first place with Archbishop Spalding.

“It feels great,” Gaeta said. “The work we put in day in and day out, we just have the guys that have the will to win and we come out on the field every day and get it done. We got to keep that up if we want to make a run and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Both teams scratched and clawed through the first five innings to go into the sixth tied at 3.

In the breakout inning, the Friars took advantage of three walks and an error to take a 4-3 lead before Petryszak stepped up to the plate against reliever CJ Petro with the bases loaded. Looking for a fastball, Petryszak hit a hard liner that found the gap in right-center to clear the bases.

“I knew I had to break the game open because earlier in the game, I came up short, so I just had to get it done for us,” he said.

Gaeta followed with the homer, pulling a ball over the left field fence.

Mount Saint Joseph's Landon Cooley, left, congratulates Ripken Reese, right, for scoring the team's first run of the game Saturday against Archbishop Curley. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

After surrendering runs in the first and seconds innings, Gladden retired seven straight batters at one point. When the first two batters reached base in the seventh inning, he gave way to Austin Sealing to close out the win.

“I had my curveball working — that’s what usually gets me by — and I also had some better fastball command today than usual and it got the job done,” Gladden said. “It feels good to be in first place.”

Petryszak led the Friars’ eight-hit attack with two doubles, three RBIs and one run. Shortstop Ryan Edmonds had two singles and reached base four times, scoring three runs and driving in one.

For the Gaels, who fell to 9-5 overall and 3-3 in league play, shortstop and leadoff batter Zach Wainio had a double, single and scored two runs, while third baseman Ripken Reese walked three times and also scored twice.

Mount Saint Joseph coach Phil Kraska didn’t mince words about his team’s performance.

“We had eight walks and four errors — you’re not going to win baseball games like that,” he said.

Both teams return to action Monday, with the Gaels hosting John Carroll at 4 p.m. and Curley visiting Calvert Hall at 4:30.

AC 0 1 0 0 2 6 2 — 11 8 2

MSJ 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 — 5 4 4

Gladden, Sealing (7) and Gaeta; Kelm, Whittaker (5), Petro (6), Clausen (7) and Bahouth

2B: AC — Petryszak (2); MSJ – Wainio. HR: AC — Gaeta