No. 4 McDonogh boys soccer makes opening statement with 5-1 win over No. 6 Archbishop Curley

Archbishop Curley Friars back Nick Lentz slides, unable to keep the ball in play while McDonogh Eagles defender Emmett Kershner watches in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

For the McDonogh boys soccer team to return to the program’s high standard this season, it’s going to take a quality mix of old and new.

In Tuesday’s opener against visiting Archbishop Curley, it was an emphatic case of so far, so good.

The upperclassmen leaders, led by an energetic and efficient performance from senior midfielder Kobe Keomany, set the tone. And a young group led by freshmen Valentino Quaranta and Austin Roberts were poised to follow.

The Eagles scored three unanswered goals in the first half — including one by Quaranta six minutes into the game — and the home team was never threatened in claiming a 5-1 victory over the Friars in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Quaranta finished with two goals, Keomany added a goal and Roberts recorded two assists in the surprisingly comfortable victory.

The Eagles, a perennial league power who went 10-10-1 in an injury-riddled season a year ago, made a big opening statement with 80 quality minutes.

“It’s a nice blend, a fun blend and what I told them is we have a lot of talent and when we combine the talent in with the work we put in for 80 minutes today, good things can happen,” McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta said.

The Eagles showed more pace and purpose from the start and Valentino Quaranta provided the early reward when he put away a chance from 12 yards following a free kick from Keomany that stayed in the penalty area.

With 17 minutes left in the half, Roberts threaded a perfect through ball to Keomany, who scored on a second chance after his first shot was turned away by Friars goalie Joe Yakim.

Still pressing, the Eagles made it 3-0 when sophomore Drew Goodrich scored from 14 yards off a free kick served in by goalie Jason Broome at midfield with 7:31 to play.

McDonogh players celebrate the game's first goal, scored by forward Valentino Quaranta (facing camera, left), in Tuesday's season opener against Archbishop Curley. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The decisive first half set a tone the Eagles wouldn’t relinquish despite a better second-half effort from the Friars.

“The first half was definitely critical for us,” Keomany said. “Getting those first three goals gave us the advantage, especially the first goal by the freshman Val. Him getting a goal boosted his confidence and I think off of that we all moved with motivation and played very well.”

Last season, defending was the Friars biggest downfall and the difficulties showed again Tuesday. The visitors pushed more in the second half, as Landon Beckman scored midway through to make it 4-1, but it wasn’t a consolation for coach Barry Stitz.

The Friars, who opened the season with a 5-0 nonleague win against Boys’ Latin last week, weren’t able to match the Eagles’ work rate or precision.

“Disappointing,” Stitz said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of good things to take away from this game today other than if we learned a lesson. We kind of started out where we left off last year giving up goals. I don’t want to discredit McDonogh because they were clearly the better team and just wanted to win way more than our guys today.”

Coach Quaranta praised the play of his captains — Keomany, center midfielder Blake Lloyd and defender Emmett Kershner — for their phenomenal effort.

“It’s a great first game — it couldn’t have went better for us,” he said. “What I told them was is it means nothing for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s training and it means nothing for a Friday night game at Loyola, who we have a lot of respect for.”

Both teams return to action Friday. Curley travels to Philadelphia to take on Penn Charter at 3 p.m. and McDonogh stays in league play at Loyola Blakefield at 7 p.m.

Goals: C — Beckman; M — Quaranta 2, Keomany, Goodrich, Lloyd;

Assists: C — Price; M — Roberts 2, Broome

Saves: C — Yakim 6; M — Broome 3

Half: M, 3-0