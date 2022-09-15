No. 5 Archbishop Curley soccer shows top form in 3-0 win over No. 2 Loyola Blakefield

The Archbishop Curley soccer team had every detail covered in a fine performance at Loyola Blakefield on Wednesday.

The No. 5 Friars got an early lead, protected it well and then added to it in closing out a 3-0 win over the No. 2 Dons in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Tristan Brannock, Malachi Manning and Mason Landreth scored the goals with Andrew Throneburgh, Phillipe Oliveira and Casey Price providing assists. Goalie Joe Yakim registered seven saves and the Friars provided strong defensive support to secure the shutout.

Curley (6-2) improved to 5-1 in league play for 15 points. Loyola, which entered Wednesday in second place riding a three-game win streak, is 5-2 for 15 points.

Curley coach Barry Stitz called it his team’s most complete game to this point in the season and a confidence builder.

“We scored some nice goals. We defended well and limited their chances and we were able to keep possession. That’s going to be a key for us,” he said. “We’re built around possession, which means we got to complete passes and we haven’t done enough of that this year. I think today we did and the end result was beating a good team.”

Loyola Blakefield’s Sammie Walker (9) tries to move the ball as Curley’s Carter Clark (23) defends during Wednesday's game. The No. 5 Friars beat the No. 2 Dons, 3-0. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

The Friars controlled play early and were rewarded midway through the first half when Brannock took a short pass from Throneburgh on the left side and powered home a shot from 16 yards for the 1-0 lead. The goal set the tone for the remaining time.

“Andrew flipped the ball through, played two people [and I] got the ball and struck it and it went in — that picked up a lot of momentum for our team,” said Brannock, a junior with three goals and three assists this season. “It’s great, especially knowing going in it was going in it’s a hard game, going to be a good game, so it was a great feeling [scoring the opening goal].”

The Dons settled in and put together their best stretch of play moments after falling behind. Their best chance came with 11:15 to play in the half when Jordan Maglalang reached the penalty area and sent a shot just high over the crossbar.

With the home team still pressing, the Friars scored their second goal on a well-designed connection off a counter. Oliveira served in a ball that Manning ran on to and headed home with 4:11 left until halftime.

“About five or six minutes before we scored the goal, they were starting to put the pressure on and had the ball down in our box a number of times,” Stitz said. “Philippe saw Malachi and played him in and that kind of slowed things down a little bit and we got it to the half and were able to regroup.”

Curley’s Trey Magnaye (12) moves in to gain control of the ball as Loyola Blakefield’s Stefan Garefalakis (18) slides in front of teammate Anthony Topolski (2). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

In the second half, the Dons created more chances but were unable to finish. Midway through, Landreth scored from the left side to make it 3-0 and the Friars stayed organized to claim their fourth shutout.

Loyola Blakefield coach Lee Tschantret hopes the disappointing performance can serve as valuable lesson as his young group looks to find consistency.

“Honestly, unfortunately, it’s exactly what I expected,” he said. “We just have not been consistently practicing well and yesterday, I told the boys at the end of the day, ‘I hope today doesn’t cost us tomorrow.’ And it did.”

“I think some of these guys have to realize you have to be at a level consistently. It took us too long to grow into that game and then you grow into the game and, by then, you’re down. And then you’re kind of scrapping and fighting and having to take chances and against a good team, they’re going to punish you.”

Both teams return to league play Friday afternoon to close out the week with Curley hosting Gilman at 4 p.m. and Loyola visiting McDonogh at 4:15.

Goals: AC -- Brannock, Manning, Landreth

Assists: AC -- Throneburgh, Oliveira, Price

Saves: AC --Yakim 7; LB -- Eckman 4, Mattingly 1

Half: AC, 2-0