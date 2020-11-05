Anthony Schlee’s hat trick lifts Curley soccer past John Carroll, 3-0

The Archbishop Curley soccer team wanted to win at John Carroll on Wednesday not only to get its first three points in the Catholic League standings, but boost its confidence.
After his team fell to Mount Saint Joseph in Saturday’s league opener, senior captain Anthony Schlee was well aware of the urgency.
He responded well.
The forward scored three goals — providing the all-important first goal in the closing minutes of the first half and then tacking on two more in a dominant second — as the Friars secured a 3-0 win over the Patriots.
Curley (2-1) improved to 1-1 in league play while John Carroll, which opened eyes with a 4-1 win over Loyola Blakefield in its opener Saturday, fell to 1-1.
Schlee finished a header off a free kick in the first half, then brilliantly chipped a ball over John Carroll goalie Ethan Wagner to make it 2-0 before hammering home a penalty kick to ice the sturdy road win.
“We graduated two strikers last year, so it’s me, Brady [Geho] and Ben [Keville’s] role to get these goals,” he said. “I know they’re a little younger than me and we have a lot of freshman on the team as well, so if it’s more of a job to mentor them and lead them, it’s definitely something I want to take on this season to show them what this high school soccer thing is all about.”
The Friars were first to wake up during a quiet first half offensively with Schlee’s opening goal coming with 7:10 left to play. Junior back Ricky Schissler served a free kick from 30-plus yards that Schlee got just enough of with a header to tuck inside the far post.
The Patriots had two quality opportunities to draw even. In the closing minutes of the first half, Michael Gradus took a quick return pass from Chase Vogel to gain space on the right side, but his shot from 12 yards went wide of the far post. They had another chance in the first two minutes of the second half when Joshua Petty sent a through ball on the left to Gradus, whose shot was cleared from danger by a Friars defender.
Comforted by gaining the lead, the Friars came out with more energy in the second half and were rewarded for their effort. With 16:46 to play, senior back Connor Overend won a challenge near midfield and sent a ball in to Schlee, who showed a poised touch in getting his shot the drawn-out Hughes for the 2-0 lead.
Schlee, taken down by Hughes in the penalty area minutes later, closed out the scoring with the penalty kick.
“I think the biggest difference in this game was they took their chances and we didn’t,” said John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk, whose roster is heavy with seniors and freshmen. “You can’t start off slow, you can’t be slow to react and lose as many early challenges as we did, and when you get opportunities, you have to finish them.”
Two games into a 10-game league schedule, the Friars took a step forward, highlighted by a second half in which they protected their advantage with determination and hard work.
Junior goalie Michael Caulkins came in for the second half and helped preserve the shutout with four saves.
“I don’t think we were as clean as we need to be. But just with the energy, we created a few more chances and when you score three goals, you’re going to win most games,” coach Barry Stitz said.
Both teams return to action at 2:30 p.m. Friday, with the Friars hosting Archbishop Spalding and John Carroll looking to bounce back at Mount Saint Joseph.
Goals: C – Schlee 3 Assists: C – Schissler, Overend Saves: C – Yakim 1, Caulkins 4; JC – Wagner 6 Half: C, 1-0