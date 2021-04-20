Frank Adamski’s gem, Mason Deletis’ clutch hit lift John Carroll baseball to 1-0 victory over Curley

John Carroll sophomore pitcher Frank Adamski did more than his share to put his team in position to win Tuesday against visiting Archbishop Curley, with help from some fine defense.
But despite blanking the Friars through seven innings, the Patriots still had work left in the bottom of the frame.
Third baseman Mason Deletis proved ready for the task at hand.
With runners on first and second and one out, Deletis pulled a double to left field that plated the game’s only run as John Carroll walked off with a 1-0 win over the Friars in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
Adamski allowed two hits and no walks, retiring 18 straight Friars at one point to get the win. The Patriots improved to 7-4 overall and in league play, while Curley (14-4, 7-3) had its four-game winning streak ended.
Primarily using his fastball and slider, Adamski attacked the strike zone and often leaned on a defense that played flawlessly. After watching the Friars come away with a walk-off 3-2 win on the Patriots’ home field in the teams’ first meeting March 22, Adamski was excited to see this time being the Patriots’ turn.
“Oh my gosh, that’s was unbelievable. We’ve been waiting for that all season, for sure,” he said. “They walked it off last game and going into the bottom of the seventh that’s all we hoped to do, and it worked out. The emotions just poured out of us, you could tell us running out there.”
Curley pitcher Ryan Edmonds also pitched a fine game, scattering six hits and working out of minor jams. The Patriots left a runner in scoring position in each of the first four innings.
Deletis was determined to make sure that wouldn’t be the case again in the seventh. After Demetri Roros led off with a walk, Tate Gerringer laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to second. The Friars intentionally walked pinch-hitter Cody Kurek to send up Deletis.
After fouling off the first pitch and taking a ball, Deletis said he just relaxed and wanted to get good barrel on the ball, looking for a fastball that indeed came.
“I thought it was gone, to be honest,” he said. “First instinct, he was going all the way back to the wall … but as soon as I saw it dropped, I knew the runner at second would score and I was so excited.”
The Patriots are hoping to build on the quality win.
“This win meant everything to us. We lost in the top of the seventh when we played them the first time off an error,” Deletis said. “But we came back and everybody came together. Frank pitched an absolute gem, kept them to two hits I think and going to the bottom of the seventh, we knew we had to get runners on and have a chance.”
The Friars got an infield single from Tristan Schoendienst in the first inning but didn’t have anyone reach base again until Edmonds delivered a two-out single in the seventh. They hit the ball hard at times, but it just wasn’t their day.
“You couldn’t ask anything more from Ryan — that’s probably one of the best performances of the whole year,” Curley manager Joe Gaeta said. “I couldn’t ask for more on the mound, defensively, behind the plate — everything was right where it needed to be. But we just couldn’t get the hits. [Adamski] was just as good as our guy, throwing strikes, and we were hitting the ball on the screws for three or four innings, but they just didn’t fall. So they outlasted us and we’ll get them back at some point.”
The win was the start of a three-game home set for the Patriots, who will host Delaware’s Caravel Academy on Wednesday before returning to league play against St. Mary’s on Thursday. First pitch for both games will be 4:15 p.m.
The Friars are off for the remainder of the week, set to return to the diamond at 4 p.m. Monday when they host McDonogh.
AC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 0
JC 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 6 0
Edmonds and Goeta; Adamski and Roros
2B: JC -- Deletis. 3B: JC -- Adamski