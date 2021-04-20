Frank Adamski’s gem, Mason Deletis’ clutch hit lift John Carroll baseball to 1-0 victory over Curley

“You couldn’t ask anything more from Ryan — that’s probably one of the best performances of the whole year,” Curley manager Joe Gaeta said. “I couldn’t ask for more on the mound, defensively, behind the plate — everything was right where it needed to be. But we just couldn’t get the hits. [Adamski] was just as good as our guy, throwing strikes, and we were hitting the ball on the screws for three or four innings, but they just didn’t fall. So they outlasted us and we’ll get them back at some point.”