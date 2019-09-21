Kofie Kwaw, Devin Thompson guide Archbishop Curley past Gilman, 33-9

Kofie Kwaw and Devin Thompson were the catalysts for an impressive offensive performance as No. 15 Archbishop Curley routed host Gilman, 33-9, in football Saturday afternoon.
Kwaw threw two touchdown passes and Thompson rushed for two as the Friars, a Maryland Independent Athletic Association B Conference member upstaged their MIAA A Conference host.
“We were explosive coming out to start man,” Kwaw said. “We made a statement our first two drives and put it in the end zone. We had a little bit of leakage up front, but we fixed that during have time and started to pull away in the fourth quarter."
Curley improved to 4-0 with a blend of veteran talent, speed and power.
“Last year we were super young,” Curley coach Brendon Ireton said. “This year we’ve got a lot of experience and the guys have matured a lot. We’ve just got to continue to keep it one week at a time and we’re doing a good job of studying and learning the schemes – that kind of stuff. So they just have got to keep working and taking it one day at a time.”
Thompson and fellow running back Julian Howard were a consistent one-two punch. While Howard provided speed, Thompson provided the power. Both had prolific days.
“Our running game is strong,” Thompson said. “If I come out, you know it’s going to be some extra points coming in. We just run the ball hard, we’re explosive, we’re fast and we’re gonna hit you with a bang. If you ain’t ready for it, we’re taking off.”
Howard agreed.
“Me and Dev [Thompson] – we’ve got a good bond,” Howard said. “I’m not worried about him, he’s not worried about me. When we’re in, we know we’re gonna have a good game.”
Gilman (1-4) began the game with an early field goal with 10:18 left in the first quarter. Curley (4-0) took the lead, 7-3, later on in the quarter with Kwaw’s first touchdown pass to Josh Knapp, who also converted the extra point.
The Friars added two more touchdowns in the second half before a string of three straight fumbles by the teams. Curley capitalized with another Kwaw touchdown pass to tight end Zach Szcybor in the first quarter. The Friars scored again on a 3-yard touchdown rush by Ronald Clark to take a 21-3 lead into halftime.
Thompson added to Curley’s lead with a 14-yard touchdown rush within the first four minutes of the third quarter.
Gilman finally answered with a 72-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the drive from Matthew Parker to Rayaun Lane, putting the score at 27-9 in the third.
Curley gave Gilman a finishing blow with a 10-yard touchdown rush by Thompson with 4:58 remaining.
Gilman coach Nick Bach was encouraged by the way his team continued to fight.
“Our guys fight until the end and I’m proud of that,” Bach said. “We certainly had some errors in the beginning of the game. During the first half, they were running a couple of plays that we thought we were prepared for and maybe we didn’t have the right execution or maybe the game plan was off a gap.
“But I thought the guys fought hard and we’re going to learn from it. We’re going to watch some film and correct some mistakes. But, give some credit to Curley. They’ve got a good team this year. Those are some good players and they deserve to be 4-0.”
Curley begins B Conference play with a home matchup against St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. on Friday. Gilman travels to Pennsylvania to take on Haverford on Saturday at 1 p.m.