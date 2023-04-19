No. 7 Curley baseball walks off Gilman, 3-2, to move into third place in MIAA A Conference

Archbishop Curley leadoff hitter Austin Sealing said his team is confident heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Friars have shown they can play with anyone in the topsy-turvy Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference and are poised for a postseason run. They proved it again on Wednesday.

Sealing had a game-tying single in the seventh inning and Derek Poole earned a bases-loaded walk to give No. 7 Curley a dramatic, come-from-behind 3-2 victory over visiting Gilman.

“We’ve proved ourselves,” Sealing said. “We’ve had a couple of tough losses and great wins, and we’re right in it.”

The Friars improved to 11-7 overall and moved into third place in the conference at 5-3 behind No. 1 Spalding and No. 3 Loyola Blakefield. Curley has beaten the Cavaliers and lost to the Dons earlier this season and will play both teams again over the next two weeks.

“I think anybody can beat anybody, and you’re going to see at the end of the year everybody is just going to be bunched together,” Curley coach Joe Gaeta said. “One or two games are going to make a difference, and it’s doing small stuff that is going to make the difference. That’s what we did today.”

Gilman sophomore Peyton Miller provided both of his team’s runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a 340-foot solo home run in the fourth.

Greyhound senior pitcher Cooper Sidell effectively attacked the plate and held and didn’t allow a run until the fifth on a fielder’s choice by John Petryszak. Sidell allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts, two walks, and two hit-batters before being pulled with no outs in the seventh inning.

Senior Jalen Dockett entered for the Greyhounds and allowed the game-tying hit to Sealing. Anthony Cerone reached on a fielder’s choice, Petryszak was intentionally walked and Poole earned another walk on a full count.

“It was a sidearm kid who came in,” Sealing said. “It didn’t worry me but it put some thought in my head. I was able to get my pitch and drive it down the line.”

Friars starter Dillon Michaloski also pitched into the seventh and allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Gilman had a chance to extend its lead in the top of the seventh inning, but Curley reliever Augie Nemec entered and struck out two batters to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

Despite the loss, the Greyhounds (9-7, 4-3 MIAA A) are still in the race and right behind Curley in the standings. The Greyhounds beat Curley, 7-6, on April 10 in Roland Park.

“Hats off to Curley, they battled all the way,” Gilman coach Larry Sheets said. “This isn’t going to be the last game like this. Every game has the potential to be like this one and you have to be ready to perform in it.”

G — 100 100 0 — 2 8 1

C — 000 010 2 — 3 4 1

G: Sidell, Dockett (7) and Leikus; C: Michaloski, Nemec (7) and Poole; 2B: G — Moats. HR: G — Miller.