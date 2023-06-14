Demonya Womack named Archbishop Curley football’s new coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop Curley announced it has named 2011 graduate Demonya Womack its new football coach.

Last season, Womack served as an assistant under former coach Brendon Ireton, who stepped down after five years.

Advertisement

A two-sport athlete at Curley, playing football under longtime coach Sean Murphy and basketball, Womack went on to play football at Albright College where he earned a bachelor’s in communications.

“Curley has had a huge impact on my life, providing me a pathway to growth and success, and I’m excited for the opportunity to pay it forward to future generations of Curley men,” he said in a news release.

Advertisement

Archbishop Curley has named Demonya Womack its next varsity football coach. (Courtesy of Archbishop Curley High School)

Womack also served as director of admissions at Curley. Athletic director Justin Gordon said his time at the school as a student-athlete, a coach and in the administrative position made him the ideal candidate to take over the football program. Last season, the Friars (6-4) finished 4-2 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference, falling to Concordia Prep, 27-24, in the semifinals.

“Coach Womack stood out because of his vision and mission-first approach for the Curley football program,” Gordon said in the release. “Demonya practices the Franciscan values in his actions and his words. He is a proven mentor to so many Curley students through admissions and in the athletic arena. He has the knowledge of what it takes to be successful at Curley and in the MIAA with big dreams for the football program. Simply put, he is the right coach for Curley.”

Womack will begin his football responsibilities immediately and will transition from the admissions office to the athletic office and physical education department for the next school year.