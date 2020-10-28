Anthony Schlee scores twice to lift Curley soccer over Concordia Prep, 4-1, in return to field

Curley senior forward Anthony Schlee had an itch to get back on the pitch this year.
In his first game after the COVID-19 closures, he scored twice, giving host Curley its first victory of the season over Concordia Prep, 4-1.
Not only was Schlee excited to just play the game that he loves, but it was his chance to execute in a big way.
“It’s just good to get those first goals,” Schlee said. “Also, to get Brady [Geho] and Alex [Krisher their] first goal of the season. So, it was good — it was a group effort from the team and our goals were well-worked throughout the team too.”
Those goals were expected for Curley coach Barry Stitz, who has seen the growth that Schlee has undergone since the beginning of his high school career.
“He’s a senior captain,” Stitz said. “So, you expect him to perform when he needs to. He’s our leading returning scorer — he scored 14 goals last year. He knows what it takes to score goals in this league and this level of competition. If we’re going to be successful, we need our best players doing what they’re supposed to do, and in Anthony’s case, it’s to score goals.”
Though Concordia Prep (0-2) controlled the ball in the early portion of the game, Krisher scored the first goal of the game at the 33:41 mark. Starting goalkeeper Joe Yakim made a strong save with 25 minutes left in the first half. Then, Concordia Prep sophomore Drey Plummer was handed a yellow card for a slide tackle that caught his opponent’s leg without the ball. Concordia Prep evened the score at 1 with 21:31 left in the first half on a goal by senior midfielder Anthony Mendez.
“By any means necessary” was the motto for Concordia Prep coach Adauto Neto to stop the high-powered Curley (1-0) attack. Concordia Prep goalkeeper Colton Drought answered the call, making four saves before the end of the first half. Sophomore forward Ryan Calheira put a hard shot on goal for Concordia Prep at the five-minute mark, but to no avail.
“He’s a young keeper — he’s a sophomore and we have a lot of high expectations for him," Neto said of Drought. “We think that he’s going to do great in the future too and he proved today [by] playing as a sophomore in a varsity game against Curley and making all of those big plays. He showed that he’s a quality keeper.”
After the first half ended tied at 1, Stitz told his players to make things happen, and they did.
Concordia Prep earned another yellow card at the 32:56 mark on a foul by junior defender Yuri Braga. With the Curley offense getting more aggressive, Schlee scored his first goal of the game with 32:48 left in the second half. Geho scored his first goal of the year at the 28:20 mark. Despite the valiant effort from Drought, who finished with five more saves in the second half, Schlee found an open net to make it 4-1 with 16:02 to play.