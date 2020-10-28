Anthony Schlee scores twice to lift Curley soccer over Concordia Prep, 4-1, in return to field

Concordia Prep earned another yellow card at the 32:56 mark on a foul by junior defender Yuri Braga. With the Curley offense getting more aggressive, Schlee scored his first goal of the game with 32:48 left in the second half. Geho scored his first goal of the year at the 28:20 mark. Despite the valiant effort from Drought, who finished with five more saves in the second half, Schlee found an open net to make it 4-1 with 16:02 to play.