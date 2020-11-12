Calvert Hall soccer pours in goals to claim the annual Reif Cup over rival Curley, 4-1

For two hours Wednesday at Calvert Hall’s Russo Stadium, there was a rare sense of normality — at least as close as it can get in these days of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a steady rain that often turned heavy, the Cardinals soccer team was playing its biggest rival, Archbishop Curley, in the 19th annual Reif Alumni Cup.
The home team wasn’t fazed by the poor conditions or the importance of the game, pouring in four goals — two in each half — to claim a convincing 4-1 win over the Friars.
Four players scored goals for the winners — all of them pretty with two coming off corner kicks — as Calvert Hall evened the long-standing series at 9-9-1.
It’s the second straight Reif win for the Cardinals, who are 3-1 in the Catholic League.
With little practice time over the summer, not being in school for classes and the abbreviated schedule that brings its own uncertainty due to the pandemic, Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand said getting this special game in was that much more meaningful in 2020.
“Playing Curley today at home, it felt good, it felt real good,” he said. “I think the boys really enjoyed being out there and we played well and that obviously adds a lot to it.”
With the teams trying to navigate through the steady rain, scoring chances were limited early until Calvert Hall defender Will Andrus changed the fact impressively in the 19th minute. He beat two defenders to win the right end line before sending a short cross to the near post for Riley Organt, who one-timed a shot from 12 yards to the same side.
The Cardinals pressed for good chunks of the remaining time in the first half and were rewarded with 3:02 to play, Hayden Lin curling in the home team’s fifth corner kick to make it 2-0.
Some quality defending from central backs Liam Giblin and Josh Nagy — along with goalie Nate Jones' sure hands — kept the pressing Friars from scoring early in the second half before Payton Madore increased the Cardinals lead to 3-0 on a set play off another corner with 20:44 to play.
“Give credit to Curley, in the second half," Zinkand said. "I thought they were really on us for the first 15 minutes and then the third goal — we talked about it at halftime that that could be the one to break them. It took us awhile to get to it, but a it was a set piece goal we’ve been working on off the corner and we got something out of it,”
With the Friars sending more players forward, the Cardinals were able to make it 4-0 with some quality build up. Ryan Belal got the ball to Rocco Pastore on the right side who sent a cross for defender Gabe Glikin to head home. It was the sophomore’s first varsity goal.
“I thought we played absolutely exceptional — just a great win,” Glikin said. “[The Reif Cup] is a huge deal, the biggest rivalry we have and going out and beating them, 4-1, is huge for us.”
Calvert Hall was scheduled to return to action on Friday against John Carroll, but the Bel Air school suspended all athletic activities due to the pandemic’s spike.
Curley, which got a closing goal from Nick Henderson in the closing minutes, is now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Catholic League. The Friars are scheduled to next host Loyola Blakefield at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Goals: AC — Henderson; CH — Organt, Lin, P. Madore, Glikin. Assists: CH — Andrus, Pastore. Saves: AC Yakim 1, Caulkins 2; CH — Jones 4. Half: CH, 2-0