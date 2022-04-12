Behind Ryan Edmonds’ arm and John Petryszak’s bat, No. 5 Curley baseball nips No. 2 Calvert Hall, 3-2

Two constants that have helped lead Archbishop Curley to the top of the conference standings has been the pitching of Ryan Edmonds and the timely work at the plate of third baseman John Petryszak.

And again, the pair proved clutch Monday at Calvert Hall.

Edmonds, a senior right-hander, scattered four hits in a complete-game performance, while Petryszak went 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored in leading the No. 5 Friars to a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Cardinals in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Archbishop Curley improves to 12-4 and remains perfect in MIAA A play with a 5-0 mark. Calvert Hall, which came in a winner of six straight, is now 9-4 overall and 3-2 in the league.

After opening the two-run second inning with a triple and scoring, Petryszak lined a two-out RBI single to center in the third to stake the Friars to a 3-1 lead. Edmonds, who mostly counted on his fastball and slider, got out of jams in the later innings while protecting a one-run lead. In its last three league games, Curley has claimed road wins against John Carroll, Mount Saint Joseph and now the Cardinals.

Ryan Edmonds, left, and John Petryszak led Curley to a 3-2 win over Calvert Hall on Monday. (Glenn Graham)

“We have a lot of good senior leadership. These guys are three and four-year starters, so they’re coming to the forefront and supporting the rest of the team,” said Friars coach Joe Gaeta. “We also got some younger guys that are coming through right now, so it’s a total team effort right now.”

Edmonds’ only significant issues on the mound came when Lamar King was at the plate. In the bottom of the first inning, the senior catcher pulled a hard single that got past Friars left fielder Blake Dean, enabling Jake Butler to score from first base for a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, King hit a home run over the fence in left-center field to cut the lead to 3-2.

Edmonds made sure King wouldn’t be a factor the rest of the game. When the Cardinals had the potential tying run on second in the fifth inning, Edmonds got Connor Keys to pop out to short left field to leave King at the on-deck circle.

In leading off in the sixth, King grounded out to shortstop Austin Sealing.

In the seventh, Edmonds gave up a one-out single to EJ Hankerson, who went to second on a balk and then took third on a wild pitch. Edmonds then struck out Tyler Gibbons before getting Brennan Kwiatkowski to ground out to second on a full count.

Despite putting himself in a bind with the balk and wild pitch, Edmonds was able to stay locked in to close out the win.

“Honestly, it’s just composure. You really just have to dial in and tell yourself that you’re going to get them out and do your job to help the team — that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

On Saturday at Mount Saint Joseph, Petryszak broke open a tight game in the fifth inning with a three-run triple as the Friars went on to win, 11-5. On Monday, he continued to hit the ball hard with the triple and single before reaching base in the seventh on a walk.

“I’m feeling really good at the plate, seeing the ball very well and I’m going for something I can hit in the gap,” he said.

Also for the Friars, leadoff batter Harry Middlebrooks had a single and run scored with catcher Zach Gaeta driving in Petryszak with a single in the second.

In addition to King’s big day at the plate, the Cardinals got a single and run scored from Butler at his leadoff spot. The home team stranded three runners on third base.

“We were just one hit away and made a couple mistakes in the field that gave them a couple runs and in big games like this, the team that makes less mistakes is going to win,” said Calvert Hall coach Lou Eckerl.

Calvert Hall will host Dulaney Tuesday in a nonconference game set for 4:30. The Friars try to keep rolling on Thursday when they host St. Mary’s at 4.

AC 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 5 2

CH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 2

Edmonds and Gaeta; Mufareh, Perry (7) and King

3B: AC — Petryszak; HR: CH — King