Curley baseball coach Brooks Norris steps down after eight seasons at his alma mater

Archbishop Curley baseball coach Brooks Norris, who guided the Friars to a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship in 2018, announced he’s stepping down after eight seasons.
Norris, a 2001 Curley grad who went on to play at Maryland, served as the team’s pitching coach in 2011 before taking over in 2012. He submitted his resignation to the school Monday and informed his players Friday, looking to pursue career opportunities outside baseball. He went 121-104 in his eight seasons.
As a standout pitcher for the Friars, he helped the team win MIAA A titles in 1999 and 2001 under legendary coach Al Frank.
“It was an honor to be given the opportunity to take over the program and teaching the guys the same stuff I learned and my dad learned from Al Frank,” he said. “Trying to get the program where it once was is something I couldn’t pass up.”
Norris did just that with the championship run in 2018, earning All-Metro Coach of the Year honors in a 28-4 season.
“It was a pretty amazing year,” he said. “Really, it was five years in the making, going out recruiting all the talent we had and it was a pretty unbelievable team.”