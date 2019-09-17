Joe Gaeta named Archbishop Curley baseball coach

Archbishop Curley has named Joe Gaeta its new baseball coach, replacing former coach Brooks Norris.
Gaeta spent the previous three years as an assistant coach under Norris, including the Friars’ Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship season in 2018.
Before his arrival, Gaeta spent four years as an assistant coach at Concordia Prep.
“We are looking forward to having Coach Gaeta lead our baseball program,” Curley athletic director Matt Hatton said. “He is familiar with our school and baseball program having served as an assistant coach the past three seasons. We are confident the strong baseball tradition at the school will continue under his leadership.”
Norris, a 2001 Curley grad, stepped down to pursue career opportunities outside of coaching. He went 121-104 in his eight seasons.