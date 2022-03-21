No. 1 McDonogh boys lacrosse, still ‘trying to figure ourselves out,’ falls to Indiana power Culver Academy, 12-7

One by one, McDonogh boys lacrosse coach Andy Hilgartner hit on all the areas that still need to be worked on after his No. 1 Eagles were clearly outplayed by visiting Indiana power Culver Academy in a 12-7 loss on Monday.

The demanding nonconference schedule — the loss put the Eagles at 2-2 — is part of getting ready for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference slate that’s set to start early next week.

“We’re just trying to figure ourselves out,” Hilgartner said. “And what we learned today was we have to be a lot better on ground balls, just being tougher in the middle of the field. We were very reactive today — waiting for ground balls to see who would get it and by that time they had already picked it up and moved it three passes and on to goal. Their transition was excellent and that’s where they dominated us really — especially between the lines.”

Baltimore Sun boys lacrosse preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Going into the game, Culver, now 4-0, was No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power Rankings with McDonogh at No. 9.

The final two minutes of the first half was when the separation came about.

Tied at 4, Culver got two goals from Nick Roode (four goals) just seven seconds apart to take a 6-4 halftime advantage. The visitors got goals from Haydn Sommer and Roode early in the third quarter to build an 8-4 edge and then wore down the Eagles in the fourth quarter for the comfortable win.

Hilgartner was pleased with the Eagles’ defense in settled situations, but other aspects weren’t up to par. The Eagles got goals from seven different players with Luke Miller leading the attack with one goal and two assists. Goalie Anthony Wilson made seven saves.

“We just got killed on transition defense and offensively we were sloppy. We threw the ball away a ton and had some uncharacteristic turnovers on the clear and we have to be better offensively. We scored seven goals, but we got to score 10 every game, so that was disappointing,” Hilgartner said.

In addition to Roode’s work, Aidan McDonald (one goal, four assists), Griffin Scane (two goals, two assists) and Gabe Sorichetti (three goals, one assist) executed well in the visitor’s balanced attack.

McDonogh will close out its nonconference schedule when it travels to Pennsylvania power Haverford on Friday before opening up league play at defending MIAA A champion Boys’ Latin next Tuesday.

“We got a long, long way to go, but we have a great group of guys and I know they’ll keep working hard and we’ll get better as the season goes along,” Hilgartner said.

Goals: C — Roode 4, Sorichetti 3, Scane 2, McDonald, Sommer, Coyle; M — Marsh, Hahn, Miller, Firlie, Millon, McMillan, Brown.

Assists: C — McDonald 4, Scane 2, Sorichetti, Sommer, Macaluso.

Saves: C — N/A; M — Wilson 7.

Half: C, 6-4