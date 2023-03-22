Indiana power Culver Academy lacrosse dominates No. 2 Boys’ Latin, 13-5

By season’s end, if all goes as planned and the No. 2 Boys’ Latin lacrosse team reaches its ultimate goal of a conference championship, its performance Wednesday against Indiana power Culver Academy will be an afterthought.

But as the Lakers left their home field after a humbling 13-5 loss to the Eagles, it stung.

Seemingly settled in after taking a 3-2 lead five minutes into play, the Lakers unraveled. And while lacrosse is often considered a game of momentum swings, the visitors took it and didn’t let go.

The Eagles scored nine straight goals and held the Lakers scoreless for 30:16 before Jackson Walsh stopped the run with a man-advantage goal with 4:06 to play in the third quarter. At that point, Culver led 11-4.

At this time last year, Boys’ Latin claimed a 9-8 win over Culver, which finished the season with a 20-2 mark. This season, Culver (7-1) came into the week ranked No. 3 nationally by Inside Lacrosse with the Lakers (3-2) at No. 10.

A game expected to be highly competitive instead turned into a rout, with Culver getting a two-goal, two-assist performance from junior midfielder Mason Szewczyk to lead a balanced attack and senior goalie Colin Vickery making eight saves.

“Better everything today,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said of the Lakers’ opponent. “Better game plan. Better coaching. Better execution. Better everything. We just didn’t really have an answer for anything they did.”

Junior midfielder Liam White scored goals two minutes apart to give the Lakers a 3-2 advantage before the Eagles took over.

The Lakers’ best chance at shifting the momentum came in the final two minutes of the first half when they trailed 6-3. But they were unable to take advantage of a 30-second man-advantage opportunity, and Vickery made two strong saves to maintain the three-goal advantage at the break.

Early in the third quarter, Culver junior defenseman Kaidan Suh made it 7-3. Then teammate Tay Rodriguez won the ensuing faceoff and charged up the field to make it 8-3 just five seconds later.

“You can point to so many things that went wrong, but I’ll take this one,” Farrell said. “I got to get them better prepared and we just have to execute better when we’re under pressure.”

After seeing their three-game winning streak end, the Lakers will look to bounce back at home Sunday when they close their nonconference slate against Pennsylvania-based Hill School at 1 p.m. They open Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play against visiting John Carroll on Friday, March 31, at 4:15 p.m.

As for the message to his team following Wednesday’s tough setback, Farrell was quick to the point: “It was a game we played to get us ready for next Friday.”

Goals: C — Szewczyk 2, McDonald 2, Roode 2, Sorrichetti 2, Warrington, Macaluso, Ramirez, Rodriguez, Suh. BL — White 2, Ford, Higgins Assists: C — Szewczyk 2, McDonald, Roode; BL — Ford. Saves: C — Vickrey 8; BL — Cadigan 5. Half: C, 6-3