High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 31)

Glenelg 48, Westminster 40: Senior Bisi Owens erupted for 27 points as the Gladiators earned their fourth victory of the season. Owens scored eight of Glenelg’s 10 points in the final quarter. Both Oliver Trawick and Eric Seidlich added five points each for the Gladiators. Westminster was outscored 12-6 in the third quarter in the defeat.