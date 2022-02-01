High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 31)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Jan. 31.
Boys basketball
Francis Scott Key 65, Pikesville 54: Ryan Rill had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and knocked down a free throw in the fourth quarter for his 1,000th career point. Backing him up in the win was Jaeden Heiser who scored 17 while dishing out seven assists. Elijah Harris chipped in 12 points and blocked five shots.
Atholton 72, Reservoir 68: The Raiders outscored the Gators 24-15 in the final quarter to secure the victory. Zach Callender scored 12 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, as Atholton advanced to 8-0. Mason Murray added 20 for the Raiders. Zech Chin scored 21 points for the Gators, while Irby Hunter added 17 as Reservoir fell to 5-2.
Glenelg 48, Westminster 40: Senior Bisi Owens erupted for 27 points as the Gladiators earned their fourth victory of the season. Owens scored eight of Glenelg’s 10 points in the final quarter. Both Oliver Trawick and Eric Seidlich added five points each for the Gladiators. Westminster was outscored 12-6 in the third quarter in the defeat.
Centennial 49, Urbana 42: Senior Cam Grable finished with 14 points, while Tyler Longwell added 12 in a well-balanced scoring effort for the Eagles. Centennial led by seven at the half and maintained that lead the remainder of the way for their sixth win of the season, RJ Roche led Urbana with 12 points in the loss.
