High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 27)

Baltimore City College 68, Meade 59: The Mustangs lost for the first time in 11 games. City jumped out to a 27-10 lead after a quarter. Meade (11-2) cut the deficit to seven at halftime, but City surged again in the third quarter. Junior Xavion Roberson led all scorers with 22 points to go with six rebounds. Senior Andre Campbell chipped in with 17 points while dishing out five assists.