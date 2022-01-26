High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 25)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Boys basketball
Severna Park 63, North County 33: Anthony Bocchetta erupted for 31 points and Gus Bachmann contributed 13 points as the Falcons (10-2, 7-2) defeated the Knights. Xavier Springer netted 10 points and Jeremy Scanlon added six points for North County. Bocchetta scored 19 points, while Declan Fox and Colton Adams each netted 11 points as the Falcons defeated Old Mill, 67-52, Monday night. Jordan Penn delivered 14 points, Jordan Miller had 12 points and Ryan Stacy pitched in 10 points for Old Mill.
South River 68, Chesapeake 33: Cash Herndon led a balanced Seahawks effort with 15 points, while Blake Burrows added 13 points in the win over the Cougars. James Crimaudo chipped in 11points for South River. The Cougars were led by Luca Genovese and Mitch Collier with nine points each. Darious Gary added eight points.
Annapolis 60, Glen Burnie 41: Kamari Taylor scored 18 points and Tyson Toton provided 12 points as the Panthers defeated the Gophers. Greg Pittman scored 13 points and Jordan Canoles had 10 points for Glen Burnie.
