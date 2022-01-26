High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 25)

Severna Park 63, North County 33: Anthony Bocchetta erupted for 31 points and Gus Bachmann contributed 13 points as the Falcons (10-2, 7-2) defeated the Knights. Xavier Springer netted 10 points and Jeremy Scanlon added six points for North County. Bocchetta scored 19 points, while Declan Fox and Colton Adams each netted 11 points as the Falcons defeated Old Mill, 67-52, Monday night. Jordan Penn delivered 14 points, Jordan Miller had 12 points and Ryan Stacy pitched in 10 points for Old Mill.