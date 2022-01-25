High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 24)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Jan. 24.
Girls basketball
Chesapeake 34, Broadneck 26: Madison Kelly had eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Sam Larkin also finished with eight points. Kasey Slade and Kylie Capes each scored six with Slade grabbing 12 rebounds and Capes 10. Ella Shannon chipped in five points, four assists and three steals.
St. Mary’s 55, Southern 39: Toronto Williams scored 22 points to lead the Saints. Lynsey Miller scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds and Isabella Wooster added nine points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Boys basketball
Century 51, Western Tech 37: The Knights got 14 points from John Pavlick and balanced scoring behind him to pick up the win. Andrew Marcinko added nine points for Century (12-2, 5-1), while Joshua Ahulamibe chipped in seven and Ben Chenoweth added six.
Wrestling
Manchester Valley went 8-1 at the Westminster duals over the weekend, finishing second place behind Middletown. The Mustangs scored wins over North Point (38-26), Franklin (65-12), Hammond (47-24), Walter Johnson (72-12), Hereford (48-27), Queen Anne’s (66-18), Rising Sun (56-24) and Annapolis (72-12). The Mustangs improve to 25-7 overall.
