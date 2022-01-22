High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Jan. 21.
Boys basketball
Liberty 66, Manchester Valley 58: In a tight game throughout, Liberty (10-3, 5-2) pulled away late to get the win. Tyler Downs led the way with 24 points and Shane Stewart had 13. Cam Hodges pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lions. Xavier Grogg scored 13 for the Mavericks.
Glenelg Country 48, Calvert Hall 43: The host Dragons (2-7, 2-7 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) won their second straight and handed the second straight loss to the Cardinals (5-10, 1-4). Calvin Green scored 14 points and Xavier Pickett had 12 points for Glenelg Country.
Wilde Lake 78, Oakland Mills 59: Nathan Hiteshew scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Wildecats over the Scorpions. Wilde Lake used a 24-8 run in the second quarter to pull away.
South River 58, Annapolis 45: Cash Herndon tallied 27 points and James Crimaudo added 10 points as the Seahawks took down the Panthers. Trashaun Timmons provided eight points for South River.
Severna Park 68, Crofton 30: Colton Adams accounted for 11 points and Rian Sherwin provided 10 points as the Falcons downed the Cardinals. Michael Bowles and Declan Fox each managed eight points for Severna Park. AJ Harris delivered nine points and Jaden Joseph had five points for Crofton.
New Hope Academy 78, Old Mill 42: Ryan Stacy scored 12 points and Jordan Penn added 11 as the Patriots fell to the Tigers from Prince George’s County.
AACS 64, Chapelgate 59: Jonathan Hardy tallied a game-high 27 points, including five 3-points and two key free throws down the stretch, to go with four rebounds to lead the way as the Eagles edged the Yellow Jackets. Jabari Young netted 12 points and six rebounds, while Nate Clinkscale had 11 points and eight assists for Annapolis Area Christian School (6-6).
Girls basketball
Glen Burnie 71, Northeast 9: Malorie Eslick accounted for 16 points, five steals and two rebounds and Amourie Porter managed 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block as the Gophers had an easy time with the Eagles. Nyjae Wallace pitched in with nine points, three assists, two steals and a block, and Cincear Parker contributed eight points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds for Glen Burnie.
South River 60, Annapolis 15: A quartet of freshmen, led by Karlee Hawkins’ 13 points and five rebounds, paced the Seahawks past the Panthers. Freshmen Ryleigh Adams added 11 points and five rebounds, Raegan Ogle grabbed 10 steals to go with four points, and Skylar Woodyard had nine points and five steals. Senior Leila Townsend chipped in with eight points and five assists for South River (9-1). Senior guard Brooklyn Merryman led Annapolis with four points. Kaelyn Page also had four points to go with four rebounds, and Cassidy Wilkerson had three points, three rebounds and two assists.
Meade 57, Chesapeake 37: Ayanni Brown delivered a game-high 17 points and Carlissa Hill was close behind with 16 points as the Mustangs outscored the Cougars by 14 points in the third quarter to pull away for the victory. Sam Larkin had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Chesapeake.
Southern 48, Broadneck 45: Isabella Wooster provided 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sidney Shaw scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Bruins. Lydnsey Miller and Kate Seymour each added eight points with Seymour hitting two key free throws in the final minutes to seal Southern’s victory. Lilly Kelly scored 17 points to lead Broadneck.
Arundel 61, North County 43: Heather Middleton scored a game-high 27 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and collecting seven steals, and Nyla Laniyonu had 14 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals as the Wildcats defeated the Knights. Jessica Gotshall added nine points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds and Wendy Henry grabbed 11 rebounds for Arundel. Na’Vaye Wills had 17 points and Tye Queen scored 11 points for North County.
Severna Park 42, Crofton 32: Abby Kavanagh scored 14 points and Ryn Feemster added eight points to lead the Falcons over the Cardinals. Hanna Verrault amassed five points, six rebounds and six assists for Severna Park.
St. Mary’s 50, Notre Dame Prep 48: Baily Walden notched 24 points and Toronto Williams provided 10 points as the Saints edged the Blazers.
Patterson Mill 46, Bel Air 32: The Huskies (9-3, 5-1) led throughout, but it was a 10-0 run in the final four minutes that iced the win over the visiting Bobcats (1-10, 1-5) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play. Madison Knight led the winners with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ava Wheeler added 15 points and four steals, while Kiley Wilhelm finished with five points and 10 rebounds.
Westminster 40, South Carroll 32: Abby Kindle paced Westminster’s offense with 15 points while grabbing four rebounds, Kylie McWilliams chipped in a strong defense effort and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Owls earned their fourth straight victory. Shannon McTavish led South Carroll with 16 points.
Wrestling
Southern 41, Broadneck 35: Heavyweight Ty Jackson broke a 35-35 deadlock in the final match with a pin to win it for the Bulldogs.
Arundel 51, Centennial 21: Pins by Cole Figueroa (138 pounds) and Clint Mills (170) helped lead the Warriors over the Eagles on Wednesday. Calvin Kraisser (132 pounds), Nicholas Shapiro (145 pounds) and Tristan Yee (182 pounds) won by pin for the Eagles in the loss.
