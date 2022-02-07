High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 7)

South Carroll 72, Academy for College and Career Exploration 6: The Cavaliers won every contested match, only surrendering a forfeit at heavyweight, as they cruised in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A North regional duals. Scoring pins for South Carroll were Michael Pizzuto (132 pounds), Gage Owen (145), Manny Rodrigues (152), AJ Rodrigues (160), Rylan Moose (182), Shawn Hobbs (120) and Ryan Athey (126). South Carroll advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at Francis Scott Key.