High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 7)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Feb. 7
Wrestling
South Carroll 72, Academy for College and Career Exploration 6: The Cavaliers won every contested match, only surrendering a forfeit at heavyweight, as they cruised in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A North regional duals. Scoring pins for South Carroll were Michael Pizzuto (132 pounds), Gage Owen (145), Manny Rodrigues (152), AJ Rodrigues (160), Rylan Moose (182), Shawn Hobbs (120) and Ryan Athey (126). South Carroll advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at Francis Scott Key.
Girls basketball
Gerstell 48, Annapolis Area Christian School 34: The Falcons improve to 12-4 with the win after leading by as many as 22 points. Annie Jackson led the Falcons with 16 points, while Kylie Redman chipped in 11.
Severna Park 29, Severn 16: Severna Park held Severn to just one first-half point, building a 21-1 edge. Theresa Bragg led Severna Park with six points. Hanna Verreault, Ryn Feemster and Sarah Smith each added five.
To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.