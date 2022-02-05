High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Feb. 4.
Girls basketball
Severna Park 31, Southern 21: Sally Trent scored eight points and Hanna Verreault chipped in seven points for Severna Park. Ava Wooster had her ninth double-double of the season, tallying 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Lia Huggins grabbed eight rebounds for Southern.
Arundel 38, Annapolis 16: Heather Middleton produced nine points, 11 rebounds and five steals, while Nyla Laniyonu added six points, 11 rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats topped the Panthers. Haya Bannan contributed eight points and three rebounds, while Jordan Glover had six points and four rebounds for Arundel.
Cassidy Wilkerson delivered 12 points, four steals and three rebounds, Ka’Mora Lewis grabbed five rebounds and two steals and Zariah Morgan added five rebounds to go with two points for Annapolis.
John Carroll 41, St. Paul’s 36: Meghan Ruth scored 13 points to lead the host Patriots (9-5, 6-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past the Gators (9-5, 8-3). The victory marked the third straight for John Carroll, which hosts St. Timothy’s Saturday at 5 p.m. St. Paul’s travels to Notre Dame Prep Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Annapolis Area Christian School 59, Friends 46: Jabari Young managed 14 points and Jonathan Hardy was close behind with 13 points to lead the Eagles over the Quakers. Riley Lowery chipped in eight points and Nate Clinkscale pitched in with seven points for AACS.
