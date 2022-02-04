High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Girls basketball
Century 39, Winters Mill 29: Mia Graff led the Knights with 15 points as the team improved to 12-3 on the season. Also for Century, Caroline Little and Harli Hamlett each added seven points.
Boys basketball
Francis Scott Key 73, Manchester Valley 54: Leading by six at halftime, the Eagles exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to break open the game. Ryan Rill led FSK (11-4) with 24 points, while Logan Milstreed was right behind him with 22. Milstreed also had seven rebounds and six assists. Jaeden Heiser had 12 points and five assists. For Manchester Valley, Markel Brown had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Glenelg Country School 68, McDonogh 55: With the game tied at 36 at halftime, GCS outscored McDonogh 18-11 in the third quarter. Trey Green led the Dragons with 29 points, including 22 in the first half. Kamal Francis and Dominic Carr combined for 21 points. McDonogh was led by Ashton Kendall tallying 24 points.
Wrestling
Chesapeake swept a tri-meet scoring victories over South River, 42-34, and Glen Burnie, 60-18, clinching the Anne Arundel County dual meet championship. Chesapeake picked up pins from Braydon Ambrose (106), Dylan Ritter (120), Chase Listorti (145), Owen Schmidt (152), Colin Lewis (160), Dylan Lewis (170) and Victor Listorti (182). South River got pins from Ben Ford (113), Ishmael Tamayo (132), Sam Ditmars (138), Aiden Healy (190), and Lonnell Owens-Pobon (220).
Against Glen Burnie, Chesapeake got pins from Brayden Bryant (138), Chase Listorti (145) and Delmar White (285). Noah Akers (106), Charles Easton (113) and Gabe Debow (220) had pins for Glen Burnie.
Mt. Hebron 42, Centennial 33: The Vikings won the opening three bouts by forfeit. However, the Eagles responded in a big way with six consecutive victories highlighted by pins from Calvin Kraisser (132 pounds), Ezra Ruiz-Lebron (138), Nicholas Shapiro (145), Zachary Bellamy (152) and Noah Whipkey (160). In need of a comeback, Mt. Hebron ended the match with four consecutive victories, two by forfeit and a pair of pins from Benjamin Blackerby (182) and Sahith Mada (195).
