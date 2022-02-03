High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Boys basketball
River Hill 50, Glenelg 30: River Hill built a double-digit halftime lead and didn’t look back. The Hawks’ offense was spearheaded by senior Levi Lawal posting a game-high 18 points. Matt Behrmann chipped in 10 points for River Hill (5-2, 5-2 Howard County). The Gladiators struggled to get into an offensive groove with 13 first-half points. Senior Bisi Owens led Glenelg (4-4, 3-4 Howard County) with 12 points.
Centennial 59, Mt. Hebron 44: The Eagles showcased their balance offensively with a trio of double-digit scorers — Tyler Longwell (17 points), Ty Beck-Winter (13 points) and Charlie Crabtree (10 points). Centennial (7-4, 5-4 Howard County) built a 28-14 halftime lead, earning its third consecutive victory. Mt. Hebron (1-7, 1-7 Howard County) was led by the tandem of Tomisin Akinlosotu and Logan Dunn who combined for 24 points.
Howard 55, Oakland Mills 48: The Lions trailed 34-25 entering the fourth quarter. However, Howard (4-5, 3-5 Howard County) erupted for 30 points in the final eight minutes, outscoring Oakland Mills 30-14. Ethan Maokhamphiou scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the final quarter. Emmanuel Omole also chipped in 10 points for the Lions. Ali DaCosta-Paul led Oakland Mills (2-7, 1-7 Howard County) with 13 points, while Dejuan Taylor and Isaiah Reed each added 10.
Annapolis Area Christian School 68, St. John’s 67: Nate Clinkscale, Kamal Ferrell and Johnathan Hardy each hit 3-pointers in overtime as AACS edged out St. John’s for the win. Hardy finished with a team-high 20 points.
Girls basketball
Mt. Hebron 49, Centennial 33: The Vikings led by three at the break, but used a strong third quarter to build a 10-point lead entering the final quarter. Senior Audrey Harrington led Mt. Hebron (8-2, 6-2 Howard County) with a season-high 17 points and was a defensive factor inside. Seniors Erin Dixon and Danielle Bodziak each scored in double figures. The Eagles were led by Lauren Pellegrini who finished with 11 points in the defeat. Centennial’s (6-5, 5-4 Howard County) loss ends a five-game winning streak.
Howard 68, Oakland Mills 25: Howard (9-0, 9-0 Howard County) continued its undefeated season with three players tallying at least 12 points. Senior Gabby Scott led Howard with 14 points as junior Gabby Kennerly chipped in 13 points and freshman Meghan Yarnevich added 12. The Lions built a 27-point halftime lead and didn’t look back. Destiny Macharia finished with 21 to lead the Scorpions (0-7, 0-7 Howard County).
Atholton 63, Hammond 24: Atholton (7-2, 6-2 Howard County) tallied its third consecutive win with four players scoring in double figures. Kendi Caldwell led all scorers with 14 points, as Laila Cowsette added 13 and both Julianna Blair and Mia Hargrett finished with 10. The Raiders built a 47-14 halftime lead and built on that in the second half. Nia Green and Kayley Washington combined for 14 points, leading Hammond (3-4, 3-4 Howard County).
Wrestling
South Carroll 58, Winters Mill 18: The Cavaliers opened the dual with pins from Michael Pizzuto (132 pounds) and Anthony Bond (138). After Caleb Crouch scored a pin for Winters MIll at 145, South Carroll reeled off six straight pins to take control. Cavalier pins also came from Manny Rodrigues (152), AJ Rodrigues (160), Brandon Athey (170), Janero Marchany (182), Rylan Moose (195), Jarnell Davis (220) and Ryan Athey (126). Evan Owen (106) added a major decision. Winters Mill also scored a pin from Dalton Dwyer (120).
