High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 2)

Mt. Hebron 49, Centennial 33: The Vikings led by three at the break, but used a strong third quarter to build a 10-point lead entering the final quarter. Senior Audrey Harrington led Mt. Hebron (8-2, 6-2 Howard County) with a season-high 17 points and was a defensive factor inside. Seniors Erin Dixon and Danielle Bodziak each scored in double figures. The Eagles were led by Lauren Pellegrini who finished with 11 points in the defeat. Centennial’s (6-5, 5-4 Howard County) loss ends a five-game winning streak.