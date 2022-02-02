High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Boys basketball
Glen Burnie 44, Severna Park 43: Jordan Canoles hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and totaled 11 points to lift the Gophers (9-6) over Severna Park. Declan Fox (15 points) drained a 3-pointer with nine seconds to give the Falcons a two-point advantage, leading to Canoles’ heroics from the corner in front of the Glen Burnie bench. John Mallory led the Gophers with 16 points.
Arundel 72, Southern 59: Karris Scott tallied 18 points and Aquell Sana chipped in 12 points as the Wildcats topped the Bulldogs. Azim Sana contributed eight points and 10 rebounds for Arundel. Larry Bulluck had a game-high 21 points for Southern.
Key 58, Beth Tfiloh 53: Jarden Clark posted 21 points, while CJ Campbell and Teddy Fleming added 12 points apiece as the Obezags defeated the Warriors.
Girls basketball
South River 35, Broadneck 32: Ryleigh Adams’ 13 points and eight rebounds were just enough to lead the Seahawks past the Bruins. Lilly Kelley managed 11 points and London Best had nine points for Broadneck.
Crofton 51, Annapolis 24: Cassidy Wilkerson accounted for 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in the Panthers’ loss to the Cardinals.
Arundel 46, Southern 39: Nyla Yaniyonu produced 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals, while Heather Middleton delivered 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals to give the Wildcats the victory over the Bulldogs. Isabella Wooster scored 14 points and Katelyn Seymour added seven points for Southern.
