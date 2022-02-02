High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 1)

Glen Burnie 44, Severna Park 43: Jordan Canoles hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and totaled 11 points to lift the Gophers (9-6) over Severna Park. Declan Fox (15 points) drained a 3-pointer with nine seconds to give the Falcons a two-point advantage, leading to Canoles’ heroics from the corner in front of the Glen Burnie bench. John Mallory led the Gophers with 16 points.