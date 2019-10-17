Nearly a year has passed since the St. Mary's and Mount de Sales field hockey teams needed two overtimes to decide the championship of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference.
In Wednesday’s first meeting since then, it was clear not much has changed.
Showing once again that little separates the two conference powers, Hope Keller scored off a corner to give host No. 14 Mount de Sales the early lead before Emma Legacy answered minutes later for No. 12 St. Mary's, and the teams settled for a 1-1 tie when darkness forced referees to call the game following one 10-minute sudden-death overtime period.
While the end result was satisfying to none, the back-and-forth slugfest showed that both teams are peaking two weeks before the start of playoffs.
"I thought we could beat them, but I'll take the tie," Sailors coach Tom Jester said. "We're on a collision course again, I think."
"I think we're in a good place at the end of the season right now," Saints coach Kaitlyn Marsh said. "We're connecting well, and I think it's good we can be competitive with the other top teams in the conference."
Mount de Sales (9-4-1, 6-0-1 B Conference), which two weeks ago took No. 2 Archbishop Spalding to overtime after earlier falling to No. 3 Liberty by a goal, took the early lead when junior Charlotte Lacey sent a corner in front to Keller, who fired a hard shot from the top of the arc with 14:49 to play in the first half.
"It was a great team effort just through the insert and the shot, everyone working together to crash and get to the goal," Keller said. "It really boosted everyone."
It was one of nine corners on the day for the Sailors, who allowed only three.
But they couldn't hold the lead for long. Just 6:10 later, Legacy evened the score, capping off a wild flurry with a short shot from the right side after first hitting the post, then collecting the rebound of another shot by teammate Emma Driggs.
Both teams had their chances in overtime, with Mount de Sales nearly winning it late when Brianna Allen's shot ricocheted off the stick of teammate Abby Komiske and went wide.
Despite the tie, St. Mary’s (9-1-1, 5-0-1), whose only loss came against No. 4 Severna Park, has outscored opponents 30-4 on the season. The Saints must still face the other top contender in the conference, Bryn Mawr, which Mount de Sales beat, 1-0, on Friday.
“I think [the tie] pushes us 100% to be the team we were last year and win another championship,” Legacy said.
Both teams agreed they'd love to meet up one more time in the B Conference playoffs.
"I think it would be a really great game again," Keller said. "Hopefully next time we can pull out the win."
Goals: SM — Legacy; MdS — Keller. Assists: MdS — C. Lacey. Saves: SM — O’Toole 7; MdS — Hunter 1, Tacka 4. Half: Tied, 1-1.