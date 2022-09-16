No. 6 Crofton field hockey rolls to 4-0 victory over No. 10 South River

Against host South River, Crofton field hockey got its first penalty corner opportunity midway through the first quarter Thursday night. After a quiet start for both teams, it represented the first real chance for the Cardinals to score.

After the insert, sophomore Charlotte DeForest took control of the ball and launched it toward the right side of the cage. Waiting was junior Kylie Corcoran, who corralled the ball and tapped it in for No. 6 Crofton’s first goal.

Advertisement

The Cardinals used two more penalty corners to stretch their lead later in the first quarter and once more in the second half. With four penalty corner goals, including two from Corcoran, Crofton breezed through No. 10 South River for a 4-0 victory.

“We were never comfortable,” Crofton coach Amy Skrickus said. “South River’s a very good team, they can come back. I told the girls, ‘We scored three goals, they can score three equally as fast.’ … I don’t think we really lost the momentum, and that was a good feeling.”

Advertisement

High school sports roundup (Sept. 15) https://t.co/4eLZyJOFeW — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) September 15, 2022

After Corcoran’s first score of the game with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Cardinals quickly piled on.

The Crofton offense dominated possession for most of the first half. More time in the Seahawks’ shooting circle, coupled with crisp and timely passing, translated to South River penalties.

The Cardinals went up 2-0 less than two minutes after the game’s first goal on a strike by Olivia Feeley. DeForest increased the lead to three on Crofton’s third penalty corner of the quarter, her third point of the game after assisting on the first goal. Quickly, the Cardinals were out to a three-goal advantage through a perfect penalty corner offense.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“We’ve been working on [penalty corners] a lot,” Skrickus said. “Our initial shot’s good, sometimes we have a tough time just finishing. So getting them to really keep pounding at it until it goes in the goal has kind of been a goal of ours.”

Crofton’s trio of defenders, headlined by sophomore Bree Riggs, stifled a South River attack that was never able to get in a rhythm. The unit limited chances, allowing just five shots on goal while the Crofton offense doubled that output.

Goalie Ryleigh Osborne, who touts a .847 save percentage, collected three saves.

“She makes some crazy saves,” Skrickus said. “She’s just great, I can’t say enough good things about her. She is vocal. She makes some saves where you don’t even know how she got to that ball.”

Another penalty corner opportunity arose late in the third quarter. Looking for another goal, Corcoran collected the feed and weaved around a defender. Now having a clear look at the net, she slapped the ball past South River goalkeeper Meghan Fritter for Crofton’s fourth and final score.

Advertisement

Corcoran led the way for an unrelenting attack in front of a suffocating defense that combined to shut out a top-10 foe on the road.

“[Corcoran’s] skills are phenomenal,” Skrickus said. “She is able to just dribble around so many defenders, which is good. And I think we have other girls when they double-team Kylie that step up and she sees them and dishes the ball to them. We have some very strong, skilled attackers that are able to dodge defenders and get that ball in there.”