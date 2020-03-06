MPSSAA monitoring coronavirus, winter sports playoffs remain scheduled

While concern surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to mount, the completion of the high school winter sports season among Maryland public schools is proceeding as planned.
The boys and girls basketball seasons are currently in state quarterfinal round play with the state semifinal round and championship games set to take place next Thursday through Saturday. The three-day state wrestling meet at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro concludes tomorrow.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) posted a statement on its website late Friday morning reiterating that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is working collaboratively with the governor’s office, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and all other relevant state agencies on the disease, also known as COVID-19.
The MPSSAA’s post also shared up-to-date informational links from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, encouraging it to be shared throughout all the school communities.
Andy Warner, the executive director of the MPSSAA, declined to comment, instead referring an inquiry to the message posted by Maryland State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon on the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) website on March 2, which speaks for extracurricular programs.
On Thursday, it was confirmed that three people in Maryland — all Montgomery County residents — tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During a nighttime news conference in Annapolis, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland, also stating:
“This is not a reason to panic. Marylanders should go to work or go to school as they normally do.”