Pandemic hasn’t stopped Gilman DE Mattheus ‘Stretch’ Carroll from bursting onto recruiting scene

“I planned to head to South Carolina and Louisville a week after the dead period had ended,” Carroll said. “It’s kind of unfortunate, but I’m still optimistic that I’ll be able to get those visits in. And Vandy was another one that we were working on. We just haven’t scheduled it yet. Like I said, South Carolina and Louisville we had scheduled. They were the only two [for sure], but I had Vandy, I know Duke was there and I was going to continue to court Maryland. I tried to get all of the visits in, but everything got shut down.”