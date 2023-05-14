Concordia Prep girls lacrosse wins IAAM C Conference championship, 17-10, over Catholic

Midway through the first half, Concordia Prep girls lacrosse coach Carlyn Stefanelli was not a happy camper. After just giving up another goal to fall behind by four, a timeout was needed to get the Saints on track.

“I told them that we were making mistakes that we don’t usually make, and that we needed to get going,” said Stefanelli. “We had worked so hard to get here, and we just weren’t ourselves.”

The Saints responded almost immediately, scoring 15 of the 19 remaining goals in the game to take a 17-10 win over Catholic in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference championship Saturday at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks.

The title was the first in the history of the program at any level.

The No. 1 seed Saints (13-0) were led by freshman Sloan Hubbard’s eight goals. No. 2 Catholic (7-3) was led by Maura Barnes’ four goals.

The Cubs were definitely the aggressors in the beginning. Catholic scored the first two goals and their aggressiveness seemed to surprise Concordia. The Saints managed to tie the game at 2, but then Catholic started winning draws and taking advantage of defensive mistakes by the Saints to build a 6-2 lead behind Barnes’ three goals. That’s when the timeout came.

Concordia looked like a different team after that. The Saints got three straight goals by Hubbard, then one by Ceanna McGirt to tie the score at 6 with 3:11 left in the first half. The teams traded a pair of goals to go in tied 8 at the break.

“I think we got in the locker room and asked ourselves if we really wanted this,” Hubbard said. “Our school has been trying for years for this and we didn’t want to waste this opportunity.”

They certainly didn’t. Concordia scored just 25 seconds in the second half on a goal by Molly Clapp to take a 9-8 lead. Just 1:11 later, Clapp scored again from point-blank range. The Saints got the prettiest goal of the game three minutes later, when Hubbard scored on a behind-the-back shot for an 11-8 lead.

The Cubs got back on the scoreboard when Rachel Roane scored on a free position goal with 18:24 left to cut the margin to 11-9, but the Saints only allowed one goal the rest of the way to put the game away.

“This is a little overwhelming. It’s been really important to me because some of our alumni hadn’t gotten that title,” Stefanelli said. “This was my first senior class, so doing it for our legacy and for the school is something special.”

IAAM C Conference Championship

(at USA Lacrosse Headquarters)

Concordia Prep 17, Catholic 10

Goals: CA – Barnes 4, Roane 3, Sieracki 2, Caruso; CP - Hubbard 8, Clapp 4, McGirt 3, Kurek, Holler. Assists: CP – McGirt. Saves: CA – Selby 9; CP – Melani 6.