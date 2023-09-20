Gilman and Concordia Prep boys soccer, already with 7 combined ties, settle for another in MIAA A Conference play

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gilman's Abou Bashir, right, battles Concordia Prep's Vitor Andrade for the ball in the second half of an MIAA A Conference game Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Both the Gilman and Concordia Prep boys soccer teams were desperately looking for the same thing on Tuesday — a quality win to provide a needed shift of momentum.

The teams have played some good soccer to this point in the season, but have yet to walk off the field winners.

Nothing changed Tuesday at Gilman.

The visiting Saints appeared on the cusp of their elusive first win when Caio Albuquerque scored with 5:43 to play. But the Greyhounds proved resilient, responding minutes later with a goal from Grayson Capodanno that produced a 1-1 tie in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

The teams have now combined to record nine ties this season with Concordia Prep 0-2-5 and Gilman 0-3-4.

For Concordia Prep coach Sergio Duarte, whose Saints have earned ties against four ranked opponents, including No. 1 John Carroll and defending MIAA A Conference champion Calvert Hall this season, each time out is more growth and learning.

“I’m happy with the effort, we created a lot. They have a very good team, so I thought it was a fair match,” he said. “We need to learn how to win games. With three minutes left, you can’t make that mistake. ... They’re young, they’re not very mature and they’re going to learn. It’s a process.”

After an evenly played first half in which both sides played well but had no considerable scoring opportunities, the Greyhounds had the first quality chance to break through in the opening minutes of the second when Colin Broadbent’s header at the far post was kept out by a quick reaction save from Saints goalie Logan Tawney.

The Saints began to press, and their work in the offensive end was rewarded with a penalty kick when senior midfielder Vitor Andrade was taken down in the area. But his shot went wide to keep the game scoreless.

Continuing to push against Gilman’s sturdy defensive front, Albuquerque finally was able to break through when he took a short pass from Joao Oliveira and quickly turned and hit a clean strike from 20 yards to find the near post.

Gilman's Grayson Capodanno, right, scores while Concordia Prep goalie Logan Tawney, left, and Dagmawi Hurissa defend on Monday. Capodanno's goal tied the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Greyhounds, who also have earned quality ties against John Carroll and perennial power McDonogh, made the most of their urgent play to earn the tie. Bashir Abou won space on the right and sent a ball to the near post for Marko Mihajlovic. His shot caromed off the post to the far side for Capodanno, who buried the rebound.

“We pushed everybody forward and got a good shot off the post and I was just there back post and lucky. It could have been anybody, but it was me today,” he said. “We’re playing good ball, but we just can’t put the ball in the back of the net. That’s going to come with time and then we’ll be getting some wins and be a team nobody wants to play.”

Once again, Gilman coach Jon Seal was impressed with his team’s no-quit spirit.

“We’ve been demonstrating that up to this point, just never out of it if we continue to work hard,” he said. “We just keep on battling, battling, battling to find a way to earn another tie and really it’s not a bad thing right now. We just got to continue to get better.”

Gilman returns to league play Thursday when it travels to Archbishop Spalding at 4 p.m. Concordia Prep travels to North Harford in a nonconference game at 6:45 p.m. Friday before returning to league play on Tuesday with a 4 p.m. home contest against Mount Saint Joseph.

Goals: CP — Albuquerque; G — Capodanno.

Assists: CP — Oliveira; G — Mihajlovic.

Saves: CP — Tawney 3; G — Guyton 5.

Half: 0-0