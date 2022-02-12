Super Bowl 2022: Baltimore-area high school football players, coaches give their thoughts on Rams vs. Bengals

With Super Bowl 56 coming up Sunday featuring an intriguing matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s no one better to analyze the big game than the most dedicated football minds in the Baltimore area.
Here’s what local high school football coaches and players have to say about who will win the game, and why.
Editor’s note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
Ryan Pickus, River Hill: [Bengals quarterback] Joe Burrow has not seen elite pass rushers like Aaron Donald and Von Miller yet in the playoffs. With the Bengals’ offensive line struggling recently, I could see this being a rough game for Burrow. I think [Rams quarterback Matthew] Stafford takes advantage of his first playoff run and wins the game and Super Bowl MVP. Rams 28, Bengals 21.
Kharles Ngansi, Oakland Mills: Matt Stafford is long overdue for a ring. Rams 28, Bengals 21.
Kelvin Mendez, Harford Tech running back: I’m excited for the Super Bowl this year! Personally, I’m rooting for the Rams and I believe that it’s going to be a great game. I predict that it’s going to be close. Rams 24, Bengals 17
Dylan Hartlove, Hereford: The Bengals’ offensive line will be exposed by the Rams. Rams 27, Bengals 17.
Jaren Maybin, Catonsville head coach: I think the L.A. Rams are going to win the Super Bowl because of their defensive line. The Rams will get to Joe Burrow much more than in the divisional round when he was sacked nine times. I also think the Rams and their secondary will be able to contain [Bengals receiver] Ja’Marr Chase enough to win the game. Rams 28, Bengals 14.
Christopher Zapata, Lansdowne: [Rams cornerback] Jalen Ramsey can be on Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals’ offensive line can’t handle the pressure. Rams 28, Bengals 25.
George Mansaray, River Hill: I think that [one] key of the game will be [Rams coach] Sean McVay. I think he will extremely out-coach Zac Taylor. McVay has been there before. Zac Taylor hasn’t, and it’s the Bengals players who have gotten them here, not the coaches. On the offensive side of the ball, I think the Rams’ passing game will dominate. Unlike the Chiefs, who love deep shots, the Rams have an all-round passing game that targets each part of the field, so the Bengals’ secondary will have a rough day. We can stop hearing from [Bengals cornerback] Eli Apple. Rams 28, Bengals 21.
John Youngberg, Catonsville offensive coordinator: I believe the Rams are a better team and their defensive front and how they can attack with that skill set is going to give the Bengals a heck of a time. In my heart, I’d like to see the Bengals pull it out and win. I like the fact that Joe Burrow has the chance to do something that nobody has ever done before — win the Heisman Trophy, become the No. 1 draft pick and win the Super Bowl. Plus, Cincinnati kicked the heck out of the Ravens [in Week 7] and I can at least say that if the Bengals win, we got beat that bad by the Super Bowl champs. I think that you can never count their offense out. In last week’s game against the Chiefs, how the Bengals’ defense played in the second half was amazing. I never expected to see that, but they did it. Rams 30, Bengals 24.
James Azbil, Catonsville linebacker: I just think the Rams’ defense will shut down the Bengals and the Bengals’ defense won’t be able to get off the field. Rams 31, Bengals 13.
Brian Eberhardt, Havre de Grace head coach: The matchup to be looked at is Cincy’s offensive line vs. L.A.’s front seven. If Cincy can establish a run game, it will slow down the pass rush from Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. If that happens, then Joe Burrow may be adding to his trophy case. I’m not sure the Bengals’ offensive line is up to the task — although Burrow was sacked nine times in a playoff game and they still won. Rams 34, Bengals 27.
Alan Lagon, former Western Tech football coach: I love Aaron Donald. I think he’s one of the greatest Pitt players of all time. I just can’t root for the Bengals in any way, shape or form. I think Matthew Stafford and a lot of those [Rams] guys have a chip on their shoulder. Rams 35, Bengals 10.
Rich Hambor, Catonsville athletic director and former coach: The Bengals were really clicking late in the regular season, but Joe Burrow is getting hit way too much. The Rams will be coming all-out for him and Stafford should be able to manage the game well enough for a Rams victory. Rams 27, Bengals 24.
Carter Goscinki, C. Milton Wright quarterback/linebacker: The Rams’ defensive line will be too much for the Bengals’ offensive line. Rams 27, Bengals 20.
Eric Siegel, Bel Air coach: I think this is a very interesting matchup of two teams who, at the beginning of the playoffs, no one would have guessed would make it this far. I like the fact that we have new teams and not the same familiar faces that seem to be there every year. I believe this matchup will be decided by who wins the battle up front between the Bengals’ offensive line and the Rams’ defensive line. With that being said, I am going to pick the Bengals in a close one. Bengals 27, Rams 24.