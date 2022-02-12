Super Bowl 2022: Baltimore-area high school football players, coaches give their thoughts on Rams vs. Bengals

John Youngberg, Catonsville offensive coordinator: I believe the Rams are a better team and their defensive front and how they can attack with that skill set is going to give the Bengals a heck of a time. In my heart, I’d like to see the Bengals pull it out and win. I like the fact that Joe Burrow has the chance to do something that nobody has ever done before — win the Heisman Trophy, become the No. 1 draft pick and win the Super Bowl. Plus, Cincinnati kicked the heck out of the Ravens [in Week 7] and I can at least say that if the Bengals win, we got beat that bad by the Super Bowl champs. I think that you can never count their offense out. In last week’s game against the Chiefs, how the Bengals’ defense played in the second half was amazing. I never expected to see that, but they did it. Rams 30, Bengals 24.