No. 12 Edmondson boys basketball goes on late run to beat No. 15 Patterson Mill, 47-42, in Class 1A semifinal

The Edmondson-West Side Red Storm outlasted a pesky Patterson Mill Huskies boys basketball team Tuesday night to advance into Friday’s Class 1A state final.
Edmondson scored the game’s final eight points to defeat Patterson Mill, 47-42, in a 1A state semifinal played at Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.
“My kids played hard, they didn’t give up,” Red Storm coach Darnell Dantzler said.
Edmondson advances to play Lake Clifton on Friday at 6 p.m. at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Trailing 42-39 with under three minutes remaining, Josiah Brown’s 3-point basket tied the game for Edmonson.
Kyrie Sherrod’s basket after an Edmondson steal pushed the Red Storm up two, 44-42, with 1:19 to play. Sherrod finished with nine points.
Patterson Mill had two possessions to draw even or go ahead, but shots weren’t successful.
With 21.5 seconds left, Edmondson senior London Hinton made two free throws, extending the lead to four, 46-42.
“In my mind, those are important free throws at the stripe and I knew that I had to make it,” Hinton said.
The Huskies, looking to push the ball up court at record pace, turned it over twice in the final 15 seconds.
The Huskies and Red Storm played a tight game throughout. Edmondson’s 9-4 lead in the first quarter was the largest by either team.
Patterson Mill senior Tyree Wilson scored nine of his 11 points in the first half. His baskets gave the Huskies 12-11, and 17-15 leads in the second quarter.
Tied at 17, the Red Storm outscored the Huskies, 4-3, over the final 2:20 of the half to lead 21-20 at the break.
The lead went back and forth in the third quarter. Kyle Luddy’s only 3-pointer had Patterson Mill ahead, 34-32, late in the quarter. However, Edmondson’s Garren Edwards (11 points) drained a 3 at the buzzer to give the Red Storm a 35-34 edge entering the final quarter.
Edmondson turned up its defensive intensity, but the Huskies didn’t falter. Baskets by Wilson and Will Pape had the Huskies ahead, 40-39. Luddy’s final basket gave the Huskies the 42-39 lead, setting up the late run by the Red Storm.
Pape led the Huskies with 17 points and Luddy finished with nine. Antwan Bennett scored eight points for the Red Storm.
“If that game there doesn’t prove that we’re one of the best 15, 10 teams in the state of Maryland, then I don’t know what else we have to do,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said. “We didn’t play our best game and still had a chance at the end of the basketball game.”