Faceoff specialist Aiden Dixon takes control in second half as Fallston boys lacrosse beats rival C. Milton Wright, 8-6

Fallston Cougars midfielder Brendon Mudd (15) celebrates his goal against the C. Milton Wright Mustangs with midfielder Lucas Hurlburt in a key Harford County boys' lacrosse game Friday., April 22, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

In Friday’s boys lacrosse showdown in Harford County, it didn’t matter that host Fallston came into play riding a nine-game winning streak while C. Milton Wright entered just one game over the .500 mark for the season.

The longstanding rivalry has always been the one regular-season game that both sides look forward to the most — an important measure of where each is at.

Trailing by a goal at halftime, the Cougars came out with more energy and purpose and, most importantly, had the ball for most of the second half. The home team took hold of the game with four straight goals and then fended off a late charge from the Mustangs to claim an 8-6 win.

Senior midfielder Luke Wolff scored three goals — including a closing insurance tally with 3:35 to play — and junior faceoff specialist Aiden Dixon was indeed special, winning 16 of 18 faceoffs to continually give the Cougars’ attack the ball. Fallston (11-2) improves to 5-0 in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s Chesapeake Division, while C. Milton Wright (5-5) falls to 3-1 in league play.

After an uncharacteristic 17-3 loss to the Mustangs last year, the Cougars went on to win the Class 1A state championship. The loss still lingered and they used a quality second half on Friday to make amends.

Junior faceoff specialist Aiden Dixon, pictured against C. Milton Wright's Bryce Lorence, won 16 of 18 faceoffs to continually give Fallston's attack the ball in an 8-6 win Friday night to improve to 11-2. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“This actually means a lot,” said Dixon. “Coming from last year, when we got blown out, this is really good for us. But it’s not over.”

C. Milton Wright senior attackman Blaine Dail returned from injury on Friday and immediately made his mark in the first half. The Mustangs trailed 2-1 when he scored three straight goals in the second quarter to provide momentum and a 4-3 halftime lead.

The Cougars didn’t make any major adjustments. Instead, they just looked to play harder and smarter.

Wolff tied the score at 4 midway through the third quarter and with Dixon constantly getting Fallston the ball back, the Cougars proved efficient with the opportunities. Jacob MacMillan scored twice with a goal from Lucas Hurlburt coming between for a 7-4 advantage with 7:45 to play.

The Mustangs’ first second-half goal would come from Hudson Welch with 5:44 to play, and when Dail buried his fourth goal seven seconds later following a faceoff win by Dylan Sander, the Cougars’ lead was cut to 7-6.

Wolff scored the all-important next goal — coming with 3:35 left — and the Cougars kept possession for most of the remaining time to seal the win.

“We live and die by the amount of energy that our bench provides for us and it kind of goes back and forth between the field and sideline, and we just go off that,” Wolff said. “This was very important for us to show we stay together as a group. No matter what, no matter what mistakes we may make, I think we’re amazing because we never give up.”

For C. Milton Wright, senior goalie Tyler Mann anchored a sturdy defensive effort with nine saves to accompany the strong performance from Dail on attack.

Mustangs coach Andrew Gerard said it simply came down to not having the ball enough in the second half.

“I’m guessing we maybe had 2, 2 1/2 minutes of possession. We can’t win ball games like that,” he said. “Holding down a good offensive team to just eight goals is pretty good, but we have to possess the ball much more in the second half.”

Goals: CMW – Dail 4, Welch, Garst; F – Wolff 3, MacMillan 2, Hurlburt, Dixon, Mudd

Assists: CMW – Morris, Sander, Lesniewski; F – Hurlburt, Smith

Saves: CMW – Mann 9; F – Mills 5

Half: CMW, 4-3