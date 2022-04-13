C. Milton Wright boys soccer coach Brian Tully, who guided the Mustangs to 2 state titles, steps down after 8 seasons

C. Milton Wright boys soccer coach Brian Tully, a 2003 graduate who turned the Mustangs program into a perennial state power, has stepped down after nine years.

The 37-year-old Tully, who was on varsity all four years during his playing days, served as an assistant under his coach, Brian Gunter, from 2008 to 2012 before taking over the program in 2013.

In eight seasons — the Mustangs didn’t play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic — Tully went 105-31-12 with seven state tournament appearances. He guided the Mustangs to the program’s first Class 3A state title in 2017 and after the Mustangs successfully defended the crown in 2018, he was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Coach of the Year. This past season, the Mustangs went 15-4-1 and made their fourth straight Class 3A title game, falling to J.M. Bennett on penalty kicks.

Tully, who will continue to teach psychology at the school, said the pursuit of other career and personal life aspirations would not enable him to put the same amount of time and energy into the program.

“To come back to a program that had such a positive impact on my development not just as a player but as a person and to be able to provide that as well for the boys that came through our program over the years was rewarding,” he said. “Obviously, from a soccer standpoint, winning is fun. So that was enjoyable and I was able to use that as a conduit to work with young kids at this stage in their life. I think the foundation of what we’ve done is it’s been a relationship-based program, and so that kind of to me is what I take away from it more so than wins and losses.”

All the team’s success aside, it was Tully’s ability to connect with his players that impressed C. Milton Wright Athletic Director Donnie Mickey the most.

“Brian is a special person and as good a soccer coach that everybody knows he is, he’s an even better person and mentor to the kids at C. Milton Wright,” Mickey said. “He’s a solid, all-around great guy with unbelievable soccer knowledge, but an even better knowledge on how to get kids to believe in themselves. He’s going to be missed, there’s nothing we can do about it and we’re just glad to have him as long as we did.”

Bel Air’s longtime coach Dominic Rose, who also worked alongside Tully at the youth soccer club level, said the C. Milton Wright teams his Bobcats constantly battled in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s regular season along with a number of epic regional title games took on the personality of their coach.

“Brian always had his team prepared. They always played well within the system and they always kept their composure for the most part. That starts with him because that’s the kind of person he is. He stayed within his character all the time,” he said.

“As everyone can tell — it’s there with the results — he took the program to another level. He put everything he had into that job. Yeah, he had talent in bulk … that allowed him to do some things. But you still got to be a really good coach to know how to put it all together.”

As the search begins for a new coach, Mickey said Tully will help in the selection process.