City and Poly football teams won’t participate in state playoffs as rivals are suspended after postgame fight

The Poly Engineers marching band perform during the 133rd meeting of the City/Poly football rivalry, played at Homewood Field Friday., Oct. 28, 2022. City won their tenth straight rivalry series, 24-16. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

A fight that occurred immediately after the City-Poly football game Friday night will end both teams’ seasons as Baltimore City Public Schools has suspended the rivals for one game.

Advertisement

In a letter to both schools’ communities, Baltimore City Director of Athletics Tiffany Byrd and Chief of Schools John Davis wrote, “Consistent with MPSSAA rules and Baltimore City Public Schools athletic guidelines, when a team engages in a fight, they are automatically suspended for the next game. For both of our teams, this means that they will not participate in the state playoffs.”

City College defeated Poly, 24-16, at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field on Friday to improve its winning streak to 11 against its historic rival in the 133rd regular-season meeting in front of an overflow crowd. City, which finished the season 6-3, also defeated Poly, which went 7-2, in the Class 3A East Region championship game last year. City leads the all-time regular-season series 65-62-6.

Advertisement

Friday’s game was both teams’ regular-season finale, and they were set to host first-round regional playoff games this Friday, but neither team was placed in the Class 3A East Region bracket and were withdrawn before seeds were announced Monday by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

City College players celebrate after beating Poly, 24-16, on Friday night at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Poly coach Marquise O’Neal said the incident happened seconds after the game as he and most of his players were waiting at midfield for the postgame handshake. O’Neal said some City players, as well as some adults and members of City’s student body, stormed the field and took their celebration to Poly’s sideline, near where the band was playing.

“They were interacting with the crowd and I believe some words were exchanged, and I think a couple of misunderstandings took place between some adults,” O’Neal said. “That was unfortunate, and it just escalated from there. There really wasn’t many young people or players involved in that. It was a misunderstanding among adults, fans and coaches.”

O’Neal said he disagrees with the BCPS decision to suspend both teams, and noted in years past that fights did not result in blanket suspensions of teams. “I never heard of that until this year,” he said. Rather, he said coaches and administrators would review the tape and single out individuals who were involved and suspend them for the next game.

“I think it was a rushed decision,” O’Neal said, noting again that it was a “misunderstanding among adults, fans and coaches” rather than players. “I don’t think it was to the extent of taking kids out of a playoff.”

City coach Rodney Joyner agreed, saying the decision “was probably something they got wrong” and that “players are hurt by it and disappointed because ... for once they did what we asked them to do — don’t get involved with anything.”

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Joyner said a few of his players went across the field to celebrate and he attempted to retrieve them so the teams could shake hands before continuing the celebration. “We were headed back to the sideline and one of the Poly coaches took a swing at one of my coaches, then they started fighting, and the crowd came around them,” he said. “But if you looked at the video at all, there was no brawl.”

City College defensive back Craig Smith II (25) watches teammates dump water on coach Rodney Joyner after defeating Poly, 24-16, on Friday night. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Joyner said BCPS “didn’t look at all the evidence correctly” and thought it was “a knee-jerk reaction” to suspend both teams.

Advertisement

“You saw a lot of young men on the field gathered together, and it was one fight that broke out, and the easiest thing to do is say everyone was fighting so everyone gets suspended,” he said. “But I just think we’ve all seen enough brawls, in professional and college and even in high school, and typically what’s done is you find out who were the main people were and you deal with those folks. You don’t whitewash it and say, ‘Hey, everyone has to deal with it.’ I just don’t think that’s fair because everybody wasn’t involved in it. I just think they could have handled it better.”

Considered one of the fiercest rivalries in Maryland, the heated battles have resulted in fights before. In 2007, four girls were suspended for their part in the melee after the City-Poly game, as Baltimore city and schools police arrested 22 girls from the brawl.

Last month, both Patterson and Edmondson were suspended and forfeited one game after an altercation took place during the postgame handshake line.

In the letter, Byrd and Davis wrote that the decision “is consistent on all levels” and that they will continue to review videos and accounts of the incident to “discipline students and adults as necessary.”

“Again, many students and alumni showed great sportsmanship and community support during the game. Unfortunately, fighting and poor sportsmanship cannot be tolerated and there are clear consequences,” the letter says. “While we are disappointed that these teams will not compete in the playoffs, we are hopeful that all involved will learn from this experience and carry on the great traditions of our respective schools.”