Round 2 for historic rivals: City football holds off Poly, 24-12, to advance to 3A state quarterfinals

After a down-to-the-wire finish in the 132nd meeting between City and Poly football on Oct. 30, game No. 133 on Saturday afternoon was a fitting sequel.
The Knights used rigid second-half defense and timely offense to defeat the visiting Engineers, 24-12, and advance to next week’s Class 3A state quarterfinals against Atholton, a 27-3 winner over River Hill.
“Huge win,” City coach Rodney Joyner said. “We felt we couldn’t give them easy plays. We put ourselves in a hole a couple of times, but we showed a lot of toughness.”
Poly got off the perfect start. After the Knights turned the ball over during the game’s opening kickoff, Poly junior Jason Lindsey found an open gap and cruised into the end zone for a touchdown to give the Engineers a 6-0 lead with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.
City responded on the following possession. Facing third-and-long, Knights quarterback Quavel Thornton threw a deep touchdown pass to senior receiver Daquan Shell, and City converted the 2-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead with 7:30 left in the quarter.
The game was suddenly brought to a halt during the ensuing kickoff. With 7:24 on the clock, City senior defensive end Rashad Wilson got rolled up and injured his knee. Wilson laid on the ground at midfield in pain as he was attended to by the coaching staff. Moments later, an ambulance drove onto the field. The entire City team surrounded Wilson as he was carted into the ambulance before being driven off the field.
“[Wilson] said he got hit then they rolled up on it,” Joyner said. “The medics said it got dislocated a little bit but we are not sure.”
When the game resumed, City’s defense came out strong, forcing a three-and-out.
On the following drive, the Engineers forced Thornton to fumble. Poly junior Tyson Jones recovered the ball and ran for a touchdown, but the play was called back because of an illegal block in the back.
On fourth-and-15 with 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Poly junior quarterback Cortney Davis threw an interception in the end zone to City senior cornerback Anthony Armstead.
In the middle of the second quarter, Thornton recorded his second of three turnovers when he threw an interception to Poly junior cornerback Tysean Knight.
Thornton didn’t let the turnovers faze him. With City facing a fourth-and-10, Thornton scrambled 26 yards for a first down. Facing another fourth down, Thornton rolled to the right and threw a touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson. The Knights executed the 2-point conversion perfectly to take a 16-6 lead with 1:54 remaining in the second quarter.
“I knew I would be good,” Thornton said. “Short-term memory. That’s what coach [Joyner] always told me.”
Poly made things interesting before the break. During the final seconds of the first half, Davis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Kevin Sherman to cut the deficit to 16-12.
“We really had to go out for [Wilson],” Joyner said. “Our players felt like we couldn’t let that injury be in vain.”
After a scoreless third quarter, City’s defense came through in the clutch. With 2:59 remaining in the game and Poly facing a fourth down, Knights junior middle linebacker Junior Nguh sacked Davis.
After running back Tavien Gentry picked up a big gain, Thornton scored a rushing touchdown, and the Knights added a 2-point conversion to take a 24-12 lead with 2:11 remaining.
“[Thornton] is not going to get rattled,” Joyner said. “We ask a lot of him going into this postseason. Not only to play running back and safety, but quarterback as well. He is a professional and that’s what I appreciate from him.”
During the final minutes, Poly made one last attempt to put points on the board. However, Davis’ pass into the end zone was picked off by Armstead with 58 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
“That was a hell of a performance by the defense,” Thornton said. “They scored right before halftime and we talked about not letting them score more points. We made it happen.”
While the Knights celebrated to “Put On” by Jeezy, Poly was left with a sour taste in their mouths, as the players didn’t shake hands with City at the end of the game. Thornton, however, didn’t care as he was too busy enjoying the moment.
“They were talking trash before the game and lost,” Thornton said. “I wouldn’t shake anyone’s hand either, I guess.”