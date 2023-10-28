City football claims dominant 44-6 win over Poly in 134th edition of rivalry: ‘This game means everything for City’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For more than a century — as the longstanding City-Poly football rivalry game grew and grew — one day for both teams could make a season.

For the past decade-plus now, that special day has belonged to the City Black Knights.

Behind an electric passing game — junior quarterback Nicholas Cyrus threw six touchdown passes — City enjoyed a dominating start-to-finish performance to claim a 44-6 win Saturday before a large crowd at Morgan State University’s Hughes Memorial Stadium.

It’s the 11th straight win for the Black Knights in the 134th edition of the 135-year series with the 2020 game cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City, which closes the regular season at 5-4, now has a 66-62 advantage in the series with six games finishing in a tie.

“It’s fun. I just try to get the ball out to my guys and they do the rest,” Cyrus said. “This game means everything for City, all the alum and everybody. The game dates back so far and it’s good to keep the winning streak going, now at 11.”

Cyrus found four different receivers for scores, building a 30-0 lead at the half.

The Knights took hold of the game with touchdowns on their second and third possessions as Cyrus found Kareen Hill for a 10-yard score and then Vernon Allen III from 19 yards out.

Leading 16-0, the Knights kept the momentum on defense when Jerome Gibson Jr. recovered a fumble when the Engineers (3-6) had first-and-10 at the City 11.

Big plays followed in the second quarter.

City quarterback Nicholas Cyrus, left, looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Poly. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cyrus connected with Romero Ison for a 61-yard touchdown that made it 24-0. With 3:50 to play, Jahmari Powell-Winson caught a Cyrus pass and scampered 83 yards to close out the first-half scoring.

In the second half, Ison and Powell-Winson each caught their second touchdown passes from Cyrus. Following the win — a running clock started with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter after the Knights went up by 38 points — Powell-Winson took hold of the rivalry’s coveted championship trophy and ran it to the City bleachers.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, but God told me to go to sleep, so when I closed my eyes I just dreamed about nothing but greatness,” Powell-Winson said. “This is an electric offense thanks to our offensive coordinator Jon Perry. We have a young team with young receivers and I’m a senior, so just to be able to coach them and guide them through the process — I just can’t wait to see what they’re going to do in the future.”

Overmatched by City’s size and experience, the Engineers kept playing hard and had a better second half showing. Their highlight came when sophomore Keyon Rice intercepted a Cyrus pass in the end zone and went 100 yards for their only score.

City's Romero Ison (2) is tackled by Poly's Kenard Cannady (23). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“I think we had a better second half than the first half. We have a young team with some growing pains, but we’re learning and we’ll be back,” Poly coach Marquise O’Neal said.

The teams move on to postseason play next week with both competing in the Class 3A North region.

The game’s location was in limbo after a shooting at Morgan State on Oct. 3 injured five people, including four students. The incident led the Northeast Baltimore school to cancel classes and its own homecoming festivities that week.

It wasn’t until last week that the game was confirmed to go on as originally planned, albeit with revisions.

In addition to increased security for the game, the pre-game festivities for the two schools alumni and supporters were moved to Pimlico Race Course.