City football beats Poly, 24-16, to continue winning streak over historic rival

The Poly Engineers marching band perform during the 133rd meeting of the City/Poly football rivalry, played at Homewood Field Friday., Oct. 28, 2022. City won their tenth straight rivalry series, 24-16. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

In Baltimore City high school football circles, there had been an ongoing buzz this season.

Maybe, just maybe, could this be the year Poly ends City’s long string of wins in the storied rivalry?

The Knights had another plan, their usual plan.

All season, they talked about being together, packed in the middle of Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field after the series’ 134th meeting was complete, everybody holding up all 10 fingers.

Senior quarterback Kameron Williams threw three touchdown passes — two to Jahmari Powell-Wonson — and the City defense forced four turnovers to help the Black Knights knock off Poly, 24-16, for their 10th straight regular-season win over their longtime rival in front of an overflow crowd.

City (6-3), which has won 11 straight overall against Poly (7-2) after beating the Engineers in the Class 3A state playoffs last season, leads the all-time regular-season series 65-62-6.

City defensive back Craig Smith II (25) watches teammates dump water on coach Rodney Joyner after a win over Poly on Friday night at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“It was a hard team effort. Offense did their thing, defense did their thing and we held up against a good rival to come out with the win,” Williams said.

“We’ve been battling through adversity all season. This [game] is the season for real. Poly-City, everybody knows this is the game that matters through the whole season. You lose this game, you lose the season, to be honest, so this game meant everything.”

After going up 12-0 in the first half, the Knights saw their lead cut to two entering the fourth quarter. Then they took hold of the game.

Jarrod Mack Jr. scored on an 8-yard run to put City up 24-16 with 8:49 to play, and the defense came up with two stops to eventually put the offense in victory formation.

Joshua Felton intercepted a pass with 2:51 to play to end a Poly drive. After the Knights turned the ball over, giving the Engineers possession on their own 44 with 2:38 to play, the defense shut the door, forcing a turnover on downs.

In addition to the Knights’ staunch defense, Poly cost itself crucial yards with penalties. Nearly 40 were called in the game with the Engineers hit the hardest.

City's Vernon Allen (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass over Poly's Tristan Halley (1) and cornerback Tyon Miller during Friday night's game at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, especially in the fourth quarter. You got to play a complete game and we just didn’t do it tonight,” Poly coach Marquise O’Neal said. “This is disappointing, but it’s a game in the series and we just got to go back to the drawing board with the playoffs starting next week.”

The game’s first turnover — an interception by City’s Malik Harper around midfield — set up the first score in the second quarter. On second-and-13, WIlliams found Vernon Allen down the left sideline for a 33-yard strike for a 6-0 lead.

The duo would connect again on the Knights’ next series for 31 yards to set up Williams’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Powell-Wonson for a 12-0 lead with 4:27 left in the half.

A fine special teams play gave Poly momentum in the final minute of the second quarter, as Nathan Gordon blocked a punt to give the Engineers the ball at the City 26. On the first play of the drive, Poly quarterback Jason Lindsay found Tristan Halley for a 26-yard touchdown pass, and Tavon McGee’s 2-point conversion run cut the Knights’ lead to 12-8 at the break.

City defensive back Jerome Gibson Jr. (5) and Poly wide receiver Darryl Spence (9) watch wide receiver Tristan Halley catch a touchdown pass during Friday night's game at Johns' Hopkins Homewood Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Late in the third quarter, Williams found Powell-Wonson for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 18-8. McGee’s 3-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 18-16 going into the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Engineers would get.

Shortly after the game, City coach Rodney Joyner, a 1984 graduate who didn’t beat Poly as a player, took a look at his fired up players and the lingering crowd that was savoring another win.

“As you can tell, it means a lot to everybody,” he said.

“The rivalry means everything. You can tell from the crowd, the players, the bands. It’s a huge event for not only City and Poly, but all of Baltimore City, and we love it. Our whole pledge to the team was that at the end of the game, we can hold up 10 fingers.”